Gauhati University Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts

Gauhati University Recruitment 2020: Gauhati University has invited applications for recruitment to the Junior Research Fellow. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 26 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Last Date for submission of application: 26 May 2020

Gauhati University JRF Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow (JRF) - 7 Posts

Gauhati University JRF Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MA/MSc in Geography, Economy, Veterinary Science with GATE/NET.

Pay Scale - Rs. 31,000/- Per Month + HRA @16% for 1st & 2nd year and Rs. 35,000/- per month + HRA @16% for the 3rd year

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

Gauhati University JRF Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can send their resume by email to rmeco@gauhati.ac.in. The date of interview will be informed to the shortlisted candidates. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview.

