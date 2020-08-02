G.B. Pant NIHE Recruitment 2020 for Consultants, Associate and other posts @gbpihed.gov.in, Apply till Aug 14

G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) Jobs Notification: G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (GBPNIHE) has invited applications for the recruitment of the posts of Senior Consultant, Consultant-A, Associate and Other. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in prescribed format on or before 14 August 2020.



Important Dates for G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) Jobs Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 14 August 2020

Vacancy Details for G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) Jobs Notification:

Senior Consultant-01

Consultant-A-01

Consultant-A (Fellow System Administration)-01

Associate (i.e. Portal Development Associate)-01

Consultant-A (i.e. Fellow)-01

Eligibility Criteria for G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Consultant- Should have Master’s degree in Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering/ Medicine/ Technology or Ph.D. from a recognized University with Minimum of 15 Years of experience in implementing and analyzing National Programme/monitoring projects/ policy planning with Environmental Management, Biodiversity Conservation, natural Resources Management and Development of Mountain Eco-system.

Consultant-A-Master’s degree in Science or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Technology with good knowledge of MS office and experience of 1-3 years on implementing / analyzing efficacy of environment-friendly rural technologies and rural development in Himalayan mountains Consultant-A (Fellow System Administration)-Master’s degree in Science or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Technology with experience of more than 3-5 years in data base management, system administration, networking, DBS, etc.

Associate (i.e. Portal Development Associate)-Master’s degree in Science or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering /Technology with experience of 1-3 years in Data Management / Analysis as well as good knowledge of MS office.

Consultant-A (i.e. Fellow)-Master’s degree in Science with good knowledge of

MS office and experience of 3-5 years on Atmospheric dynamical/ Air quality/ emission models/ climatic modeling and implementing/ analyzing to provide model base projection.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



G.B. Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) Jobs Notification: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidate having appropriate qualifications in relevant subject/specialization with consistently good academic records and experience can send their application form in the prescribed format with all supporting documents and CV to the undersigned by e-mail (os@gbpihed.nic.in) on or before 14 August, 2020.