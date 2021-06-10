GETCO Recruitment 2021 for 352 JE (Vidyut Sahayak) Posts, Apply Online @getcogujarat.com

GETCO Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO) has released a notification for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GETCO JE Recruitment 2021 from before 18 June 2021 on official website getcogujarat.com. GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Link is available will remain open for 21 days from the date of opening of link. The candidates are requested to regularly check the GETCO website for updates
A total of 352 vacancies are available of which 300 vacancies are in the category of VSJE (Electrical) and 52 vacancies are in the category of VSJE (Civil). More details on GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process and application link below:
Important Dates
Starting Date of Application - 18 June 2021
Last Date of Application - within 21 days from the date of opening of link
GETCO Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 352
- Electrical - 300 Posts
- Civil - 52 Posts
GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Salary:
1st Year - Rs. 37,000/- p.m.
2nd Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.
3rd Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.
4th Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.
5th Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.
GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Electrical - B.E. (Electrical) / B.Tech (Electrical) B.E (Electricals & Electronics) / B.Tech.(Electricals & Electronics) Full Time Regular Course only from Recognized University with minimum 55% aggregate marks of 7th and 8th Semester exam passed at First Trial without ATKT.
Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Civil - B.E. (Civil) / B.Tech (Civil) Full Time Regular Course only from Recognized University with minimum 55% aggregate marks of 7th and 8th Semester exam passed at First Trial without ATKT.
GETCO JE Age Limit:
- UR - 35 Years
- EWS/SC/ST/Socially & Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) - 40 Years
GETCO JE Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of online exam
How to Apply for GETCO JE Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates are required to submit ONLINE Application only, compulsorily through www.getcogujarat.com. The candidates shall have to generate Registration ID online by filling-up the online Application Form. The candidates should retain the printout of Registration Form and the same shall be required at all stages during recruitment process.
GETCO JE Application Fee:
UR, SEBC & EWS candidates - Rs. 500/-
SC & ST candidates - Rs. 250/-