GETCO Recruitment 2021 for 352 JE (Vidyut Sahayak) Posts, Apply Online @getcogujarat.com

GETCO Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Ltd. (GETCO) has released a notification for the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for GETCO JE Recruitment 2021 from before 18 June 2021 on official website getcogujarat.com. GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Link is available will remain open for 21 days from the date of opening of link. The candidates are requested to regularly check the GETCO website for updates

A total of 352 vacancies are available of which 300 vacancies are in the category of VSJE (Electrical) and 52 vacancies are in the category of VSJE (Civil). More details on GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process and application link below:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 18 June 2021

Last Date of Application - within 21 days from the date of opening of link

GETCO Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 352

Electrical - 300 Posts Civil - 52 Posts

GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Salary:

1st Year - Rs. 37,000/- p.m.

2nd Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.

3rd Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.

4th Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.

5th Year - Rs. 39,000/- p.m.

GETCO Vidyut Sahayak Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Electrical - B.E. (Electrical) / B.Tech (Electrical) B.E (Electricals & Electronics) / B.Tech.(Electricals & Electronics) Full Time Regular Course only from Recognized University with minimum 55% aggregate marks of 7th and 8th Semester exam passed at First Trial without ATKT.

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer) Civil - B.E. (Civil) / B.Tech (Civil) Full Time Regular Course only from Recognized University with minimum 55% aggregate marks of 7th and 8th Semester exam passed at First Trial without ATKT.

GETCO JE Age Limit:

UR - 35 Years EWS/SC/ST/Socially & Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) - 40 Years

GETCO JE Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of online exam

How to Apply for GETCO JE Recruitment 2021 ?



Candidates are required to submit ONLINE Application only, compulsorily through www.getcogujarat.com. The candidates shall have to generate Registration ID online by filling-up the online Application Form. The candidates should retain the printout of Registration Form and the same shall be required at all stages during recruitment process.

GETCO JE Application Fee:

UR, SEBC & EWS candidates - Rs. 500/-

SC & ST candidates - Rs. 250/-

GETCO JE Notification Download