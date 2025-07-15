Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Gondwana University Result 2025 OUT at gug.digitaluniversity.ac; Direct Link to Download Summer Exam Marksheet

GUG Result 2025 OUT: Gondwana University declared the summer 2025 results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- gug.digitaluniversity.ac. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Gondwana University results.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 15, 2025, 11:50 IST
GUG Result 2025: Gondwana University has recently released the semester results of various courses like MCA, MCM, MLS, LLM, MA, LLB and other exams for the summer 2025 exams. Gondwana University Summer 2025 Results has been released online on the official website- gug.digitaluniversity.ac. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their GUG results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Gondwana University results 2025 through their PRN number or roll number.

Gondwana University Summer 2025 Result

As per the latest update, Gondwana University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Gondwana University results on the official exam portal of the University- gug.digitaluniversity.ac. 

Click here

How to Check GUG Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gondwana University results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - gug.digitaluniversity.ac

Step 2: Scroll down to ‘Examination Result’ segment.

Step 3: Click on ‘Results Summer 2025’ section available there.

Step 4: Fill in all the information and click on ‘Search’.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check Gondwana University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Gondwana University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links
Third Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern

 

 Click here

Fourth Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern

 Click here

Fifth Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern

 Click here

Sixth Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern

 Click here

Second Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern (Repeater)

 Click here

Third Semester Master of Science (Geology) NEP 2020

 Click here
Second Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern (Fresher)

 

 Click here

First Semester MA (Economics) NEP 2020 External

 Click here

First Semester MCM CBCS Pattern

 Click here

Gondwana University: Highlights

Gondwana University is located in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. It was established in 2011 by the Maharashtra Universities Act, 1994. It is named after the Gondwana region in central India. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Gondwana University offers diploma, UG, PG, open & distance learning, and doctoral programs in various specialisations. For students, staff, and faculty members, Gondwana University has modern and upgraded facilities.

University Name

Gondwana University 

Established

2011

Location

Gondwana, Maharashtra

Gondwana University Result Link - Latest

 Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Manager

