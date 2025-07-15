GUG Result 2025: Gondwana University has recently released the semester results of various courses like MCA, MCM, MLS, LLM, MA, LLB and other exams for the summer 2025 exams. Gondwana University Summer 2025 Results has been released online on the official website- gug.digitaluniversity.ac. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their GUG results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Gondwana University results 2025 through their PRN number or roll number. Gondwana University Summer 2025 Result As per the latest update, Gondwana University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Gondwana University results on the official exam portal of the University- gug.digitaluniversity.ac. Gondwana University Result 2025 Click here

How to Check GUG Results 2025. Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gondwana University results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - gug.digitaluniversity.ac Step 2: Scroll down to ‘Examination Result’ segment. Step 3: Click on ‘Results Summer 2025’ section available there. Step 4: Fill in all the information and click on ‘Search’. Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen. Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference Direct Links to Check Gondwana University Results 2025 Check here the direct link for Gondwana University Results for various examinations. Course Result Links Third Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern Click here Fourth Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern Click here Fifth Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern Click here Sixth Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern Click here Second Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern (Repeater) Click here Third Semester Master of Science (Geology) NEP 2020 Click here Second Semester (BFD) CBCS Pattern (Fresher) Click here First Semester MA (Economics) NEP 2020 External Click here First Semester MCM CBCS Pattern Click here