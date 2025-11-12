Google Doodle ‘Learning the Quadratic Equation’ Inspires Students to Dive into Maths Fun

Google Doodle: On 12 November 2025, Google has launched a special animated Doodle titled “Learning the Quadratic Equation (India)” a vibrant tribute to one of the most searched and wide-ranging equations in mathematics, the quadratic equation. For students across India, this Doodle is more than just a decorative splash on the search homepage; it's an invitation to explore a fundamental concept in algebra in a fun, visual way. Whether you’re just stepping into higher secondary maths, preparing for board exams, or simply curious about how maths pops up in real life, this Doodle offers a fresh lens.

What is a Doodle?

A “Doodle” is what Google calls its special homepage artworks and interactive animations that mark anniversaries, celebrations, new discoveries, and topics worth spotlighting. The “Learning the Quadratic Equation (India)” Doodle uses animation to highlight how the equation ax² + bx + c = 0 plays out in the world around us.

For students, engaging with a Doodle means something more dynamic than simply reading a textbook: it’s a visual curiosity-trigger, a way to see maths in action. The Doodle emphasises the themes of mathematics, visual learning and active exploration.

It shows how maths is not just symbols on a board, but a powerful tool used in physics, engineering, business and more.