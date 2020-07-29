Govt General Hospital Recruitment 2020 for 1851 Security Guard, DEO, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Govt General Hospital Recruitment 2020: Government General Hospital has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Anaesthesia Technician, Lab Technician, ECG Technicians, Dietician, Pharmacist, Statistician, Electrician, Plumber, Biomedical Technician, Biomedical Engineer, Physiotherapist, Sweepers, Security Guard, MNO, FNO, Radiographers, Dhobi, CSSD Maintenance, General Duty Medical Officers and Speciality Doctor for COVID-19 isolation blocks to be established at Govt. General Hospital, Super Specialty Hospital and Cancer Unit, Anantapuram.
Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and appear for interview.Original certificates with one set of Xerox copies are to be submitted to the office and will be return back only at the time of resignation or termination whichever is the earliest.
Important Dates
- Starting Date - 28 July 2020
- Last Date - 07 August 2020
Govt General Hospital Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 1851
- Staff Nurse - 483
- Anaesthesia Technician - 119
- Lab Technician - 70
- ECG Technicians - 27
- Dietician - 1
- Pharmacist - 24
- Electrician - 16
- Plumber - 07
- Statistician - 3
- Biomedical Technician - 3
- Biomedical Engineer - 1
- Physiotherapist - 3
- Sweepers - 190
- Security Guard - 90
- MNO - 193
- FNO - 193
- DEO - 15
- Radiographers - 18
- Dhobi - 13
- CSSD Maintenance - 5
- General Duty Medical Officers - 273
- Speciality Doctor - 104
Eligibility Criteria for Security Guard, DEO, Staff Nurse and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - GNM Diploma or B.Sc Nursing Degree. Candidates must have registered with General Nursing Midwifery Council
- Anaesthesia Technician - Must have a diploma in Anaesthesia Technician course from a recognized institute
- Lab Technician - DMLT course from a recognized institute
- ECG Technicians - ECG certification course from a recognized institute
- Dietician - Bachelor of Degree in nutrition/ certificate course in nutrition from a recognized institution.
- Pharmacist - 02 years Diploma in Pharmacy/B. pharmacy with AP Pharmacy council registration
- Electrician - Diploma in Electrician course from a recognized institution/ ITI
- Plumber - Diploma in Fitter course from a recognized institution/ ITI
- Statistician - Bachelors Degree in statistics from a recognized institute
- Biomedical Technician - Diploma in Biomedical Technician course/ Mechanical Engineering with relevant experience
- Biomedical Engineer - Bachelors Degree in Biomedical Engineering/ Mechanical Engineering with relevant experience in the medical field.
- Physiotherapist - Bachelors Degree in Physiotherapy course from a recognized institute
- Sweepers - 7th class should be able to read and write in telugu language with relevant experience
- Security Guard - 10th class with relevant experience in the field
- MNO - Passed SSC with recognized First Aid Certificate
- FNO - Passed SSC with recognized First Aid Certificate
- DEO - Any Degree from Recognized university with PGDCA
- Radiographers - Diploma /certificate course in Radiographic Assistant
- Dhobi - 7th class should be able to read and write in telugu language with relevant experience in the field
- CSSD Maintenance - Diploma with relevant experience in maintenance of CSSD
- General Duty Medical Officers - MBBS/BDS
- Speciality Doctor - Preferably MD (General Medicine/ MD (Pulmonology)/ MD (Anaesthesia)/ MD (Paediatrics/DTCD/DA or any other speciality doctors if above speciality doctors are not available.
How to Apply for Govt General Hospital Security Guard, DEO, Staff Nurse and Other Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can appear for the interview from 28 July to 07 August 2020.