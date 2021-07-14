GPSC Provisional Key 2021 Released for Administrative Officer Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections Till July 20

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Administrative Officer post on its official website - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Prelims Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Administrative Officer, Class-2 post against Advt. No. 12/2020-21. Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted prelims exam for Administrative Officer, Class-2 on 10 July 2021.

All those candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Administrative Service Class-2 post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the PDF of the Provisional Key for Administrative Officer, Industries and Mines Class-2 post on its official website. Candidates can check the provisional answer key for General Studies & Concern Subject for Question number 001-300.

All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Administrative Officer, Industries and Mines Class-2 posts should note that they can raise their objections/suggestions, if any, for the same on or before 20 July 2021. In a bid to raise objections/suggestions for the prelims exam , candidates will have to submit with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website.

