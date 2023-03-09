GPSC Administrative Service Exam 2023 Postponed @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in: Check Latest Update

GPSC Administrative Service Exam 2023 Postponed: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the postponement notice for written exam for the various posts including Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services and others on its official website.

All such candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the posts including Gujarat Administrative Service, Gujarat Civil Services and Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service can download the postponement notice available on the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



You can download the GPSC Administrative Service Exam 2023 postponement notice directly through the link given below.



Direct link To Download: GPSC Administrative Service Exam 2023





According to the short notice released, GPSC has postponed the written exam for various posts including Advertisement 20/2022-23 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2.



Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Competitive Exam in 2 Stages: Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) Main Examination (Written & Personal Interview).



Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for these posts against Advertisement 20/2022-23 eg Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2 can download the short notice from the official website after following the steps given below.



