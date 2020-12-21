GPSC Admit Card 2021 Released for Prelims/Mains/ Typing for Various Exam scheduled in Jan/Feb 21@gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details

GPSC Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Admit Card for all the Prelims/Mains Written/Typing/Shorthand Examinations scheduled in the month of January 2021 and February 2021. All candidates who are appearing in various examinations for this period can download their Admit Card from the official website of GPSC https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC), it has uploaded the schedule of downloading Admit Card 2021 for the forthcoming Prelims/Mains Written/Typing/Shorthand for Various Exams.

Commission has uploaded the complete schedule to download the Admit Card for the all the examinations to be conducted by the Commission in the January 2021 and February 2021.

A number of exams including Prelims/Mains Written/Typing/Shorthand for the posts like Police Inspector/ Assistant Professor/ Security Officer and others is to be conducted by GPSC in the coming month of January/February 2021. Candidates who have to appear for these examinations can check and download their Admit Card from the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

