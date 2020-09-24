GPSC Provisional Result 2020 Out for Assistant Engineer Class 2 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details Here

GPSC Assistant Engineer Provisional Result 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has declared the Provisional Result for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-2, Road and Building Department Class-2 Home Department on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Posts can download their result available on GPSC official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the List of Eligible Candidates for application scrutiny for Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-2, posts under Road and Building Department Class-2 Home Department on its official website.

All such candidates applied for the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Posts can check the List of the Application Scrutiny for the Assistant Engineer Posts Advertisement No.82/2019-20 can check the list uploaded on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Engineer Class 2 Posts





How to Download: GPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Assistant Engineer Class 2 Posts

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Go to the News & Events List section of the Home Page.

Click on the link "Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-2, Road and Building Department Class-2Home Department" on the Home Page.

After clicking, you will get the PDF of the Result in a new window.

You should take Print Out of PDF of the Provisional Result and save a copy for future reference.

Earlier Gujarat Public Service Commission had invited applications for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), Class-2 under Road and Building Department Class-2 Home Department against Advt. No. 82/2019-20. A number of candidates were applied for the Assistant Engineer Posts. Now all those candidates applied for these posts can check list of the Application Scrutiny for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) posts on its official website.