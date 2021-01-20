GPSC Provisional Key 2021 Released for Assistant Professor, Class-1 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till Jan 29

GPSC Assistant Professor Provisional Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Prelims Provisional Key on 20 January 2021 for Assistant Professor, Class-1 post on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Professor, Class-1 post can check the Provisional Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the Provisional Key for Assistant Professor, Class-1 post against Advertisement No 98/2019-20 on its official website. Answer Key is based on the preliminary examination which was conducted on 16 January 2021.Candidates can check the answers for the Questions No. 001-200 available on the Provisional Key 2021 for Assistant Professor Post.

All such candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Professor, Anaesthesiology, General State Service, Class-1 Health and Family Welfare Department should note that they can raise their objections, if any with reference to the Master Question Paper with provisional answer key (Master Question Paper) available on the official website. Candidates should note that all the suggestions/objections should be submitted in prescribed format of suggestion sheet physically. The last date for sending suggestions/objections is 29 January 2021.

The objections and answers suggested by the candidates should be in compliance with the responses given by them in the answer sheet. Objections will not be considered, in case, if responses given in the answer sheet /response sheet and submitted suggestions are differed.

