GPSC Civil Services Final Key 2021 Released for Administrative Service @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Civil Services Final Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 post. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam conducted on 21 March 2021 for Gujarat Administrative Service can check the Final Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the Final Key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 on its official website. It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) had conducted prelims exam for Gujarat Administrative Service on 21 March 2021.



Commission has released the Prelims Provisional Key for Gujarat Administrative Service, Gujarat Civil Services & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service on 22 March 2021.Commission had demanded the objection/suggestion till 29 March 2021. Now Commission has released the Final Answer Key for the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services exam.

All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 can check the Final Key available on the official website of GPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: GPSC Civil Services Final Key 2021