GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2021: Guidelines Released for Mark-Sheet and Re-Checking @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the guidelines to claim for the Mark-Sheet and Re-Checking for the Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 post. All such candidates who have appeared in the descriptive exam for Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar Post can check the notification available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has uploaded the detailed Instructions regarding Mark-Sheet and Re-Checking of marks in Answer-Book and to receive a copy of Answer-Book for the Deputy Section Officer / Deputy Mamlatdar, Class-3 post.

It is noted that GPSC had conducted the Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the Class-3 posts of Deputy Section Officer (Advertisement No. 20/2019-20) held on 24 & 31 January, 2021. Candidates can get their Mark Sheet with following the guidelines in the prescribed application format. Candidates will have to pay fee to receive mark sheet as mentioned in the notification. Candidates should note that last date for submission of application is 27.05.2021.

Candidates can also avail the re-checking facility for Competitive Examination (Main-Descriptive) for the Recruitment to the Class-3 posts of Deputy Section Officer (Advertisement No. 20/2019-20) held on 24 & 31 January, 2021. Last date for submission of application for re-checking is 11.06.2021.

Candidates can check the details notification regarding the GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2021 available on the official website of GPSC. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Deputy Section Officer 2021- Guidelines for Mark-Sheet/ Re-Checking





