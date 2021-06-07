GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2021, Apply Online @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification regarding Deputy Section Officer on its official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Details Here

GPSC Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a notification regarding Deputy Section Officer on its official website -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. As per the notice, the number of vacancies for the post is increased and the application link is re-opened. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for GPSC Recruitment 2021 on or before 11 June 2021 on gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Important Date

Last Date of submission of application: 11 June 2021

GPSC Vacancy Details

Deputy Section Officer: 34 Posts

GPSC Deputy Section Officer Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

A candidate shall hold a Bachelor's Degree in Law (Special) or L.L.B (three years) or Bachelor's Degree in Law (integrated) of five years course obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under Central or State Act in India; or any other educational institution recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government Basic knowledge of Computer Application as prescribed in Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules 1967; 3. Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati and / or Hindi.

GPSC Deputy Section Officer Age Limit:

20 to 38 years

How to Apply for GPSC Deputy Section Officer Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply through online mode on official website gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before 11 June 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

GPSC Deputy Section Officer Notification

GPSC Deputy Section Officer Online Application Link