GPSC Final Answer Key 2021 Released for Associate Professor Class-1 Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details

GPSC Final Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Associate Professor Class-1 on its official website. Commission has conducted the prelims exam for Associate Professor Post on 06 December 2020. All such candidates who have appeared in the Prelims exam for the Associate Professor Class-1 post can check the Final Answer Key available on the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission has conducted the prelims exam on 06 December 2020 for the post of Associate Professor, Burns and Plastic Surgery (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery), General State Service, Class-I against Advt No.73/2019-20.

How to Download: GPSC Final Answer Key 2021 for Associate Professor Class-1 Post