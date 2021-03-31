GPSC Final Answer Key 2021 Released for Assistant Manager (Fire & Safety) Class-II Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Download PDF

GPSC Final Answer Key 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Final Key for the post of Assistant Manager against Advt. No. 140/ 2019-20 on its official website. Gujarat Public Service Commission has conducted the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Fire & Safety) Class-II Post on 10-01-2021. All such candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam for Assistant Manager Post can check the Final Key available on the official website of GPSC - gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The final answer key for Assistant Manager (Fire & Safety), Class-2 (GMDC) Class-2Board / Corporation (A Govt. of Gujarat Undertaking) is available on the official website of GPSC. Candidates appeared in the prelims exam can check the final answer key available on the official website.

It is noted that Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has conducted the prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Fire & Safety), Class-2 post on 10-01-2021 and released the released the provisional answer key on 13 January 2021. Last Date to send suggestion/raise objections was 21 January 2021.

Now Commission has released the final answer key for Question No. 001 - 300 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Prelims exam for Assistant Manager (Fire & Safety), Class-2 post can check the final answer key available on the website of GPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Final Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Manager (Fire & Safety) Class-II Post

How to Download: GPSC Final Answer Key 2021 for Assistant Manager (Fire & Safety) Class-II Post