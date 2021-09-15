GPSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Industrial Promotion Officer, Class-II Post @ Check Details

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Industrial Promotion Officer, Class-II Posts on its official website-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in. Download PDF

GPSC IPO Interview Schedule 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Industrial Promotion Officer, Class-II Posts under the Commissionerate of Cottage and Rural Industries. All such candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Industrial Promotion Officer, Class-II against Advt. No108/2019-20 can check the GPSC IPO Interview Schedule 2021 available on official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Interview for Industrial Promotion Officer, Class-II Posts will be conducted from 27 September 2021 onwards. Commission has uploaded the Candidate wise Detailed Interview Programme on its official website.

All such candidates qualified for the interview round (including those who don’t get physical interview call letters timely at their correspondence address due to some unavoidable circumstance) will have to remain present at the interview venue.

According to the short notification, candidates will have to appear for the interview with all the original requisite documents and one set of self-attested documents as per the provisions of advertisement available on the official website.

