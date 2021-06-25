GPSC Call Letter 2021 Out for Manager, Scientific Officer and other Post @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Direct Link

GPSC Prelims Call Letter 2021: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the details of call letter downloading schedule for various posts including Manager, Scientific Officer, Supervisor and other Post against Advt. No. 32, 33, 38, 40, 41, 42, 44 /2020-21. All such candidates who have to appear in these exam for Manager, Scientific Officer, Supervisor and other Post can download Admit Card Schedule from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
Gujarat Public Service Commission has uploaded the PDF of the details GPSC Call Letter 2021 schedule on its official website. Candidates qualified for the various posts including Manager, Scientific Officer, Supervisor and other Post against Advt. No. 32, 33, 38, 40, 41, 42, 44 /2020-21 can check the details Call Letter Download schedule.
In a bid to download the GPSC Call Letter 2021 Released for Manager, Scientific Officer, Supervisor and other Post, candidates will have to visit on the official website -https://gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. You can check the details GPSC Call Letter 2021 schedule available on the official website of GPSC. However you can check the GPSC Call Letter 2021 notification also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for GPSC Call Letter 2021 for Manager, Scientific Officer, Supervisor and other Post
How to Download: GPSC Call Letter 2021 for Manager, Scientific Officer, Supervisor and other Post
- Go to official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- You will have to go to the ‘News & Event Details’ section given on home page.
- Click on the link-Important Notice regarding call letter of Advt. No. 32, 33, 38, 40, 41, 42, 44 /2020-21 available on home page.
- You will get the PDF of the GPSC Prelims Call Letter 2021
- You are advised to download the GPSC Prelims Call Letter 2021 and save the same for future reference.