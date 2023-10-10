GPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023 Released For Accounts Officer & Others at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Update

GPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023 Out: The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the exam schedule date for the competitive examination (Semi-Direct) of Accounts Officer, Class-2 posts on its official website. Check the download link.

GPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023 Released : The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the exam schedule date for the competitive examination (Semi-Direct) of Accounts Officer, Class-2 posts on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the prelims exam for the Accounts Officer and other posts from November 1, 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have applied for the Accounts Officer and others posts can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.



The GPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: GPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023





According to the short notice released, the Preliminary Examination of the Competitive Examination (Semi-Direct) of Accounts Officer, Class-2 and Advt. No. 1/2023-24 will be conducted on November 1 to 4 and 9, 2023 across the state.

You can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download GPSC Prelims Exam Date 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Important Notice for New Dates of Preliminary Examination of the Competitive Examination (Semi-Direct) of Accounts Officer, Class-2 and Advt. No. 1/2023-24 on the home page.

Step 3: You will get the exam date pdf on the home page

Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

GPSC Prelims 2023 Exam Schedule

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the Competitive Examination (Semi-Direct) of Accounts Officer, Class-2 from November 1 to 4, 2023 across the state. Candidates who have applied for the posts should note that they will have to appear in the written exam for the above posts as per schedule uploaded on the official website. The written exam for the post of Superintendent against Advt no 1/2023-24 will be conducted on November 9, 2023. You are advised to check the detailed schedule available on the official website.

GPSC Prelims 2023 Exam Schedule

The Commission will upload the hall ticket for the above exam in due course of time. Candidates can download your admit card to appear in the exam after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can re all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.