GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022 Announced on gpssb.gujarat.gov.in, Hall Ticket Soon

GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the exam date for recruitment to the post of Gram Sevak Class-3. Candidates who applied for GPSSB Gram Sevak Recruitment Exam can download the notice from the official website of GPSSB.i.e. gpsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam is scheduled to be held on 5 June 2022 at various exam centers. So, candidates will be able to download Gujarat Gram Sevak Class 3 Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.
How to Download Gujarat Gram Sevak Class 3 Exam Date 2022?
- Visit the official website of GPSSB.i.e. gpsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'Advt No .15 /202122 Gram Sevak Examination Schedule'.
- A PDF will be opened.
- Download GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022.
GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022
Gujarat Gram Sevak Class 3 Exam Pattern
|Subject Name
|Exam Medium
|Marks
|General Awareness and General Knowledge
|Gujarati
|20 marks
|Gujarati Language and Grammar
|Gujarati
|15 marks
|English Language and Grammar
|English
|15 marks
|Questions assessing the requisite knowledge for the job and technical knowledge with regard to the educational qualification
|Gujarati
|50 marks
|Total Marks
|100 Marks
|Duration: 1 Hour