GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022 Announced on gpssb.gujarat.gov.in, Hall Ticket Soon

GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022 has been announced on gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Downnload Link, and other details here. 

Created On: Apr 21, 2022 16:35 IST
GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the exam date for recruitment to the post of Gram Sevak Class-3. Candidates who applied for GPSSB Gram Sevak Recruitment Exam can download the notice from the official website of GPSSB.i.e. gpsssb.gujarat.gov.in. 

GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam is scheduled to be held on 5 June 2022 at various exam centers. So, candidates will be able to download Gujarat Gram Sevak Class 3 Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download Gujarat Gram Sevak Class 3 Exam Date 2022?

  1. Visit the official website of GPSSB.i.e. gpsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'Advt No .15 /202122 Gram Sevak Examination Schedule'. 
  3. A PDF will be opened. 
  4. Download GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Date 2022. 

Gujarat Gram Sevak Class 3 Exam Pattern

Subject Name Exam Medium Marks
General Awareness and General Knowledge Gujarati 20 marks
Gujarati Language and Grammar Gujarati 15 marks
English Language and Grammar English 15 marks
Questions assessing the requisite knowledge for the job and technical knowledge with regard to the educational qualification Gujarati 50 marks
Total Marks 100 Marks
Duration: 1 Hour

