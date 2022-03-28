GPSSB Recruitment 2022 for 1796 Gram Sevak and Mukhiya Sevika Posts, Apply Online

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board is hiring 1796 Gram Sevak and Mukhiya Sevika Posts: Check Vacancy Details, Educational Qualification, Vacancy Details and Other Details.

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is looking to recruit Gram Sevak and Mukhiya Sevika Posts. A total of 1796 vacancies are available of which 1571 vacancies are for Gram Sevak and 225 are for Mukhiya Sevika.

GPSSB Gram Sevak Online Application will be available from 30 March 2022. The last date for submitting GPSSB Online Application is 15 April 2022.

Candidates seeking to apply for GPSSB Gram Sevak should be a graduate in the required field and those for GPSSB Mukhiya Sevika Recruitment should be Post-Graduate in the desired field.

More details on GPSSB Gram Sevak Recruitment 2022 such as educational qualification, vacancy details, important details, and other details here.

GPSSB Gram Sevak Recruitment 2022

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 30 March 2022

Last Date of Online Application -15 April 2022

GPSSB Gram Sevak Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1796

Gram Sevak - 1571

Mukhya Sevika (Class-III) - 225

Eligibility Criteria for GPSSB Gram Sevak

Educational Qualification:

Gram Sevak - Candidate should be a graduate in Rural Studies (except Bachelor of Rural Studies in Home Science)/B.Sc.(Agriculture) / B.E. (Agriculture)/ B.Sc. (Horticulture) degree obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India ; or declared to be deemed as a University under section.

Mukhiya Sevika - Bachelor’s degree or as the case may be a Master’s degree in Home Science or Sociology or Child Development or Nutrition or Social Work obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in india; or any other educational institutions recognized as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956; (ii) the basic knowledge of computer application as prescribed in the Gujarat civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules 1967; (iii) adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

GPSSB Gram Sevak Age Limit:

Gram Sevak - 18 to 36 years

Mukhiya Sevika - 38 years

Selection Process for GPSSB Gram Sevak Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam

How to GPSSB Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online OJAS website.

Application Fee: