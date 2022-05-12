GPSSB MPHW Recruitment 2022: 1866 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online From 16 May

Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is hiring 1866 Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male) (Class-III). Candidates can check the details here.

GPSSB MPHW Recrutiment 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is filling up 1866 vacancies for the post of Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male) (Class-III). Those who possess a Diploma in Multipurpose Health Worker Course/ Sanitary Inspector Course can apply for GPSSB Recruitment 2022. GPSSB MPHW Online Application Link will be available on 16 May 2022 at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Other details related to vacancy, important dates, educational qualification, age limit, salary etc. are available in the PDF link below.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 16 May 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 31 May 2022

GPSSB MPHW Vacancy Details 2022

Multi-Purpose Health Worker (Male) (Class-III) - 1866

Eligibility Criteria for GPSSB MPHW 2022

Educational Qualification:

Minimum one-year Multi-Purpose Health Worker basic course certificate or Diploma course obtained from the education institution recognised as such by the Government; or

Minimum one-year sanitary Inspectors Diploma Course obtained from education institution recognised as such by the Government; or

Minimum one-year certification course of Health Sanitary Inspector from Industrial Training Institute or any other institute recognized as such by the Government; or

Diploma of sanitary Inspectors or Health Sanitary Inspector obtained from any of the Universities established or incorporated by or under the Central or a State Act in India; or any other educational institutions recognised as such or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of University Grants Commission Act,1956.

Possess the basic knowledge of computer application as prescribed in the Gujarat Civil Services Classification and Recruitment (General) Rules, 1967; and

Possess adequate knowledge of Gujarati or Hindi or both.

GPSSB MPHW Age Limit:

18 to 34 years

Selection Process for GPSSB MPHW Recruitment 2022 ?

The selection will be done on the basis of an exam of 100 marks.

How to Apply for GPSSB MPHW Recruitment 2022 ?