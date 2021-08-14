GPTW (India) names Jagran New Media's CEO Bharat Gupta as one of India's best leaders in 'Times of Crisis 2021'

Adding another feather to his already illustrious journey as a young business leader, Jagran New Media's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Bharat Gupta has been recognised as one of India's best leaders in the "Times of Crisis 2021" by Great Places to Work® (GPTW) India. This honour recognizes the exemplary leadership of Mr Gupta, who during then pandemic not only took immediate steps to safeguard his team but also implemented immediate innovations to ensure operational continuity so that organizational goals remain on track. "Times of Crisis 2021" by Great Places to Work® (GPTW) India In a study undertaken recently, Great Place to Work® India assessed the impact of COVID-19 crisis and its impact on workplaces and to understand how organisations dealt with the VUCA environment. In its study, Great Place to Work® India recognised 75 leaders for their exemplary leadership during this challenging year. The GPTW India study recorded history as it was unfolding trying to capture various innovations and humane actions and initiatives undertaken by organizations to enable work from home solutions in an inclusive way. In addition to this, as part of the study, GPTW (India) also held a short impact survey was conducted on cross-sections of employees to understand their experience during these challenging times.