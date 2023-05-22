GRSE Recruitment 2023 For Various Managerial Posts @grse.in, Salary Rs. 120000-280000, Check Eligibility

GRSE has invited online applications for the 22 Managerial Posts on its official website. Check GRSE Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

GRSE Managerial Recruitment 2023 Notification: Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE) has released notification for various Managerial posts in the Employment News (20 -26 May) 2023. The registration process for these posts has started from May 16 and will conclude on June 06, 2023.



Under the GRSE Managerial Recruitment 2023 recruitment drive various posts are to be filled in various disciplines including Manager, Project Superintendent, General Manager, General Manager, Additional General Manager, Senior Manager, Deputy Manager and others.





GRSE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: May 16, 2023

Closing date of application: June 06, 2023



GRSE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Project Superintendent -01

General Manager (HR )-01

General Manager (Technical)-01

Additional General Manager (Finance)-01

Deputy General Manager (Technical)-02

Senior Manager(Finance)-01

Senior Manager(Technical)-02

Manager(IT)-01

Deputy Manager (Legal)-01

Deputy Manager (HR)-01

Deputy Manager (Medical)-01

Assistant Manager (Naval Architecture)-03

Assistant Manager (Finance)-01

Assistant Manager (Mechanical)-02

Junior Manager (Technical (Engineering)-01

GRSE Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Project Superintendent -Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with First Class or 60% overall marks in the discipline of Mechanical / Electrical /Electronics/ Naval Architecture.

General Manager (HR )-Full Time Graduate with 02 years full time MBA / PG Degree / PG Diploma or equivalent in Human Resource Management / Human Resource Development / Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations / Social Work / Labour Welfare with 60% overall marks.

General Manager (Technical)-Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with 55% overall marks in the discipline of Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Marine Engineering / Civil / Production / Naval Architecture.

Additional General Manager (Finance)-Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost & M.

Deputy General Manager (Technical)-Four years full time degree in Engineering or equivalent with First Class or 60% overall marks in the discipline of Mechanical/ Naval Architecture/ Production/ Electrical/ Electronics.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





GRSE Recruitment 2023 PDF





GRSE Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through ‘Career section’ of GRSE website www.grse.in or on before June 06, 2023. In addition to that, you are advised to take print out of auto generated filled in Application Format, put signature at designated places and send it along with self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates through ordinary post only to Post Box No. 3076, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003, so as to reach within June 12, 2023.