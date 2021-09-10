GRSE Recruitment 2021 for 262 Apprentice and Trainee Posts, Apply Online From Tomorrow @grse.in

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL), Kolkata is hiring 262 Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and HR Trainee Posts.

GRSE Recruitment 2021: Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL), Kolkata has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice, Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice and HR Trainee Posts in the employment newspaper dated 11 September to 17 September 2021. Online Application shall start from tomorrow i.e. from 11 September 2021 and the last date of submitting application is 01 October 2021 on grse.in or on jobapply.in/grse2021.

A total of 256 vacancies are available under the Apprentice Act 1961 and 5 HR Trainee for the year 2021-22.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 11 September 2021 Last date for submission of online application: 17 September 2021

GRSE Vacancy Details

Trade Apprentice (Ex-ITI) - 170 Posts Trade Apprentice (Fresher) - 40 Posts Graduate Apprentice - 16 Posts Technician Apprentice - 30 Posts HR Trainee - 6 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for GRSE Apprentice and Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

Trade Apprentice Ex- Passed AITT (CTS) and acquired NTC issued by NCVT in respective trades Trade Apprentice Fresher- 10th passed exam Graduate Apprentice - B.E/B.Tech Technician Apprentice - B.E/B.Tech HR Trainee - Full Time Graduate and 2 years full time first class or 60% marks in MBA/PG Degree/PG Diploma or equivalent in HRM/HRD/Personnel Management/Industrial Relation/Social Work/Labour Welfare

How to apply for GRSE Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the online from 11 September to 01 October 2021.