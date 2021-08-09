Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

GSRTC Conductor Admit Card 2021 Expected Soon: Exam Date Released @gsrtc.in

Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) is conducting exam for the post of Conductor on 27 August 2021 on its website i.e. gsrtc.in

GSRTC Conductor Admit Card 2021: Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has released an important notice regarding exam date for the post of Conductor on its website i.e. gsrtc.in. As per the notice, GSRTC Exam will be held on 27 August 2021. GSRTC Conductor Admit Card are also expected soon.

GSRTC Conductor Exam Date Notice

Candidates who have applied for GSRTC Conductor Recruitment can check the OMR Merit List on the official website or through the link below:

GSRTC Conductor OMR Merit List Notice

The candidate must have a valid photo ID for his / her identity (such as Election Card, Driver's License,Pan Card, Aadhar Card etc.) at the venue.

GSRTC Conductor Exam Pattern

The exam will be of 100 marks and there will be objective-type questions on:

Name of the Subject

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

General Knowledge, Geography, Gujarat History, Gujarat Present

30 Marks

120 Minutes

Gujarati Grammar (10th Level)

10 Marks

English Grammar (10th Level)

10 Marks

Quantitative Aptitude Test & Reasoning

10 Marks

Computer Knowledge

20 Marks

Motor Vehicle Primary Knowledge Related, Conductor Responsibility / Primary Treatment-Related

10 Marks

Subject Related Questions

10 Marks

A total of 2389 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment. GSRTC had invited online applications from the eligible candidates from 01 November 2019 to 30 November 2019.

