GSRTC Conductor Admit Card 2021 Expected Soon: Exam Date Released @gsrtc.in

GSRTC Conductor Admit Card 2021: Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has released an important notice regarding exam date for the post of Conductor on its website i.e. gsrtc.in. As per the notice, GSRTC Exam will be held on 27 August 2021. GSRTC Conductor Admit Card are also expected soon.

GSRTC Conductor Exam Date Notice

Candidates who have applied for GSRTC Conductor Recruitment can check the OMR Merit List on the official website or through the link below:

GSRTC Conductor OMR Merit List Notice

The candidate must have a valid photo ID for his / her identity (such as Election Card, Driver's License,Pan Card, Aadhar Card etc.) at the venue.

GSRTC Conductor Exam Pattern

The exam will be of 100 marks and there will be objective-type questions on:

Name of the Subject Maximum Marks Exam Duration General Knowledge, Geography, Gujarat History, Gujarat Present 30 Marks 120 Minutes Gujarati Grammar (10th Level) 10 Marks English Grammar (10th Level) 10 Marks Quantitative Aptitude Test & Reasoning 10 Marks Computer Knowledge 20 Marks Motor Vehicle Primary Knowledge Related, Conductor Responsibility / Primary Treatment-Related 10 Marks Subject Related Questions 10 Marks

A total of 2389 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment. GSRTC had invited online applications from the eligible candidates from 01 November 2019 to 30 November 2019.