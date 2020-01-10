GSSSB Answer Key 2020 for Sr Pharmacist, Librarian & Other Released @gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

GSSSB Answer Key 2020: Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the answer key of written test for the post of Senior Pharmacist, Class-1, Librarian, Class-1 and Physical Therapist / Tutor cum Physio Therapist Class-1. Candidates can check GSSSB Provisional Answer Key 2020 through GSSSB official website gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB Answer Key Direct Link 2020 is available given below. Candidates can download answer key for Sr Pharmacist, Librarian and Physical Therapist / Tutor cum Physio Therapist for Question Paper Series- 'A’, Question Paper Series- 'B’, Question Paper Series- 'C’ and Question Paper Series- 'D’ through the given link.

GSSSB Sr Pharmacist Answer Key Download

GSSSB Librarian Answer Key Download

GSSSB Physical Therapist / Tutor cum Physio Therapist Answer Key Download

GSSSB exam for the post of Senior Pharmacist was conducted on 07 January 2020. GSSSB Librarian Exam on 08 January and GSSSB Physical Therapist / Tutor cum Physio Therapist exam on 06 January 2020.

How to download GSSSB Answer Key 2020 ?