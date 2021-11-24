GSSSB Grade 3 Exam Date 2021 Announced for Bin Sachivalay Clerk Posts @gsssb.gujarat.gov.in, Check Details Here

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has announced the exam dates for the post of Bin Sachivalay Clerk & Office Assistant on its official website-gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Check detail here.

However you can download the GSSSB Grade 3 Exam Date 2021 for Bin Sachivalay Clerk & Office Assistant posts directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: GSSSB Grade 3 Exam Date 2021





According to the short notice released, Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) will conduct the written exam for Bin Sachivalay Clerk & Office Assistant Grade 3 Post on 13 February 2022.

It is noted that earlier Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board had invited applications for the post of Clerk and Office Assistant Exam in the month of July 2019. More than 3000 posts were notified in the major recruitment drive launched by Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) in the state.

All such candidates applied successfully for these posts can check the detail exam schedule available on the official website.

