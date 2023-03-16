Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 for 193 Posts, Apply Online, Check Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge 2023 Recruitment: The Gujarat High Court has released a notification regarding recruitment of Civil Judge. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Recruitment 2023

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge 2023: The Gujarat High Court has released a notification for recruitment of Civil Judge in the state. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released and can be viewed from the Official website of Gujarat High Court gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Gujarat Judiciary Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The start date to fill forms is 15 March 2023 and the last date to apply online for Gujarat High Court civil judge exam is 14 April 2023. This year there are a total of 193 vacancies to be filled. Application can be filled online via the official website of Gujarat High Court at - https://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/

Gujarat Judiciary Exam Date 2023

Name of Event Date Registration Start 15 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 14 April 2023 Preliminary Examination (Elimination Test) ­ Test of Gujarati Language 7 May 2023 Main Written Examination 2 July 2023 Viva­voce Test (Oral Interview) October­-November­ 2023

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Notification PDF

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Eligibility Criteria

Check the eligibility criteria for the civil judge in the Gujarat High Court below:

Gujarat Judiciary Educational Qualification

Name of Post Educational Qualification Civil Judge A Degree in Law from a University recognized by law in India & ­ - Will have to pass the vernacular (Gujarati) language proficiency test. must be practicing as an Advocate

Gujarat Judiciary Age Limit

35 years for the General category. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines. For Details Check Notification.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Vacancy

This year there are a total of 193 vacancies of Civil Judge in Gujarat High Court recruitment. For Details of reservation in vacancy check official notification.

How to fill Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of Gujarat High Court at- https://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/

Step 2 : On the home page click on HC -OJAS site link.

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- “Direct Recruitment to the Cadre of Civil Judge - 2023”

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Gujarat Judiciary Application Form 2023

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Application Fees

The application fees for- General Category is Rupees 1000/- And for other categories it is RS 500/-.

Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Salary

The details of salary for Civil Judge of Gujarat High Court is given in the table below.

Name of Post Pay scale Gujarat High Court Civil Judge Pay­ Scale of INR 77,840/­ – 1,36,520/

Gujarat Judiciary Selection Procedure

The details of selection procedure of Gujarat High Court Civil Judge include three steps prelims, mains and interview.

The candidates are advised to go through the official notification and also check all the requirements for applying carefully before applying for any post.