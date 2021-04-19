Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Steno Posts @hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification: Gujarat High Court (GHC) has published a recruitment notification for the post of English Stenographer Grade 2 and Gujarati Stenographer Grade 1. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Gujarat High Court Steno Recruitment from 20 April 2021 on hc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. The last date for GHC Recruitment Application is 04 May 2021.

Eligible applicants shall be called for English Stenography Test / Skill Test and Written Test (Objective Type – MCQs) which is scheduled on 27 June 2021 while forGujarati Stenography Test / Skill Test on 11 July 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 20 April 2021 Last Date of Application - 04 May 2021 English Stenography Test / Skill Test - 27 June 2021 ( 1st Session ) English Steno Written Test (Objective Type – MCQs) - 27 June 2021 ( 2nd Session) Gujarati Stenography Test / Skill Test - 11 July 2021 Gujarati Steno Interview - Sep/October 2021

Gujarat High Court Vacancy Details

Gujarati Stenographer Grade 1

English Stenographer Grade 2 - 9 Posts

General - 3 Posts ST - 3 Posts SEBC - 3 Posts

Gujarat High Court Steno Salary:

English Stenographer - Pay Matrix of Rs.39,900 1,26,600/ plus usual allowances

Gujarati Stenographer- Pay Matrix of Rs.44,900­1,42,400/­, plus usual allowances

Gujarat High Court Steno Eligibility Criteria

Educational and Other Qualification:

Graduate from recognized University. Speed of 100 words per minute in English Short Hand/Speed of 90 words per minute in Gujarati Short Hand Knowledge of Computer : A Candidate must possess a certificate regarding basic knowledge of computer as prescribed by the State Government from time to time for English Steno.

Gujarat High Court Steno Age Limit:

A Candidate applying to the post, shall not be less than 18 years and not more than 35 years of age

Selection Process for Gujarat High Court Steno Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stenography/Skill Test - 70 Marks Written Test (Objective Type MCQs) - 30 Marks

The selection list and wait list shall be prepared on the basis of Aggregate Marks obtained by the Candidates in the Stenography/ Skill Test and Written Test.

How to Apply for Gujarat High Court Steno Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on official website from 20 April to 04 May 2021.

Application Fee:

SC/ST/SEBC/PH/Ex/EWS - Rs.250/ plus usual Bank Charges Others - Rs.500/ plus usual Bank Charges Payment Mode - Print Application/Pay Fees” Button through SBI e Pay, provided on the webpage of HC OJAS Portal https://hc ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat High Court English Steno Notification

Gujarat High Court Gujarati Steno Notification