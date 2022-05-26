Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Various Posts of Civil, Apply Online @gujaratmetrorail.com

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Notification: Gujarat Metro Rail has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of civil. Interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 from today onwards at gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date of submitting the online applications is 31st May 2022.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2022
Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
|Position
|vacancies
|Additional General Manager
|02
|Joint General Manager
|04
|Deputy General Manager
|03
|Manager
|04
|Assistant Manager
|01
|Assistant Section Engineer
|02
|Junior Engineer
|02
|Maintainer
|02
|Total
|20
Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Additional General Manager- B.E./ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering or Environment Engineering and M.E./M. Tech. in Environmental Engineering from a Govt. recognized University.
- Additional General Manager (Safety) - B.E / B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. Recognized University.
- Joint General Manager (Civil) - B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
- Deputy General Manager (Civil-Safety) - B.E / B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. Recognized University.
- Manager (Architect) - B.Arch engineering graduate from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute.
- Deputy General Manager (Social) - Masters in Sociology or Social Works or relevant field from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.
Download Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022
Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Application Form
Applicants should fill up the required information online only on our Company website through the link under http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ “APPLY ONLINE” along with necessary attachments in a merged single PDF file containing CV, payslips & testimonials etc., on or before 31st May, 2022.