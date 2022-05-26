Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Notification Released for Various Posts of Civil, Apply Online @gujaratmetrorail.com

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on gujaratmetrorail.com for various posts of civil. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Notification: Gujarat Metro Rail has released the notification for recruitment to the various posts of civil. Interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 from today onwards at gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date of submitting the online applications is 31st May 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 31 May 2022

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Position vacancies Additional General Manager 02 Joint General Manager 04 Deputy General Manager 03 Manager 04 Assistant Manager 01 Assistant Section Engineer 02 Junior Engineer 02 Maintainer 02 Total 20

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Additional General Manager- B.E./ B. Tech. in Civil Engineering or Environment Engineering and M.E./M. Tech. in Environmental Engineering from a Govt. recognized University.

Additional General Manager (Safety) - B.E / B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. Recognized University.

Joint General Manager (Civil) - B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

Deputy General Manager (Civil-Safety) - B.E / B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a Govt. Recognized University.

Manager (Architect) - B.Arch engineering graduate from a Govt. Recognized University/Institute.

Deputy General Manager (Social) - Masters in Sociology or Social Works or relevant field from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute.

Download Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022

Apply Online

Gujarat Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Applicants should fill up the required information online only on our Company website through the link under http://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/careers/ “APPLY ONLINE” along with necessary attachments in a merged single PDF file containing CV, payslips & testimonials etc., on or before 31st May, 2022.