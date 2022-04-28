Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key (OUT) for 10459 Vacancies on police.gujarat.gov.in, Download Series wise Key Here

Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key has been released on police.gujarat.gov.in. Candidates can download Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key followed by the instructions given below.

Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key: Gujarat Police has released the answer keys for recruitment to the post of Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable, and S.R.P.F Constable. Candidates who appeared in the Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam against the advertisement number LRB/202122/2 can download answer keys from the official website of Gujarat Police.i.e. police.gujarat.gov.in.

Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Exam was held on 10 April 2022 for 10459 Vacancies. Candidates can now download Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of Gujarat Police.i.e. police.gujarat.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key' flashing on the homepage. Then, a pdf will be opened. Download Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key

Candidates can download Gujarat Police Constable 2021 Answer Key by clicking on the above link. This drive is being done to recruit 10459 vacancies of Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable, and S.R.P.F Constable. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, pst, pet and interview. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.