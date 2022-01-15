Gujarat Police PSI Result 2021 Out @psirbgujarat2021.in: Check Your PET Marks

Gujarat Police PSI Result 2021 has been released on @psirbgujarat2021.in. Candidate can download PSI Result PDF and Check Marks below:

Gujarat Police PSI Result 2021 Out: Gujarat Police has released the result of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector. (PSI). The board has uploaded a PDF consists the name of the candidate, confirm number, roll number, gender, category, running net time, and PET marks, Candidates can download PET Result from the official website -psirbgujarat2021.in.

Gujarat Police PSI Result Link is also given below. The candidate can download Gujarat Police Result PDF and check their marks through this link:

If any candidate has any objection or representation regarding the details of the result of the physical test, then he/she should send a copy of the collator to Recruitment Board Office, Bungalow No. G-16, Near Sarita Udhan, Sector-2, Gandhinagar - 2008 by speed post or courier on or before the last date.

How to Download Gujarat Police PSI Result 2021 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of PSI Recruitment Board i.e. psirbgujarat2021.in

Step 2: Click on the result link 'click here' on the homepage

Step 3: Download Gujarat Police PSI Result PDF

Step 4: Check your Gujarat Police PSI PET Marks

Gujarat Police PSI Prelims Exam

Candidates who have passed the Gujarat Police PET have to take the preliminary examination as per the rules. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on any Sunday after the 14th of February. The exact date will be announced on the website.

Gujarat Police PET was conducted in the month of December 2021 at 15 centres of the state. The result has been prepared for 96243 participants.