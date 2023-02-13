Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2022 Soon For Section Officer And Other Post: Check Exam Schedule

Gujarat PSC has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card uploading details for the Account Officer and other posts on its official website-ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Check PDF here.

Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2022 Update: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released a short notice regarding the Admit Card uploading details for the Preliminary/Mains Examinations for the posts of Deputy Section Officer, Class‐3 and Account Officer. Commission is going to conduct the Preliminary/Mains Examinations for the above posts from 26 February 2023 onward.

Candidates who have to appear in the Preliminary/Mains Examinations for the above posts exam qualified for the interview round for the Agriculture Officer, Class-2 post can download Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) i.e.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The details Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2022 Update is also available here and you can download the same directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2022 Update

https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/Documents/AdvertismentDocument/Call_letter_Advertisement_for_Exam_in_Feb-23_to_31-March-23-10022023-final.pdf

According to the short notice released, GPSC will upload the Admit Card for the post of Account Officer on 15 February 2023. The exam for the Account Officer is scheduled on 26 February 2023.

Admit Card for the mains exam for the Deputy Section Officer, Class‐3 is scheduled on 12 March 2023 and admit card for the same will be uploaded on the official website on 23 February 2023.

Check Details of Exam/Admit Card Download Schedule

Post Name Advt No. Exam Date Admit Card Uploading Date Account Officer. 22/2022-23 26 February 2023 15 February 2023 Deputy Section Officer, 10/2022-23 12 March 2023 12 March 2023

Candidates are advised to check the details of Exam/Admit Card uploading schedule form the notification available on official website.

Candidates who have to appear in the Preliminary/Mains Examinations for the above posts can download the Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2022 Update notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: Gujarat PSC Admit Card 2022 Update