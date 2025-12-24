KARTET Result 2025
Gujarat School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Holiday Schedule and Reopening Details

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 24, 2025, 10:40 IST

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has not scheduled a long, traditional winter vacation for state board schools this December. Instead, the month is dedicated to Pre-Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12 and syllabus completion. State schools will observe mandatory holidays only for Christmas (December 25) and Uttarayan (January 14–15). Conversely, CBSE-affiliated schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas will observe a fixed winter break from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026.

Gujarat School Winter Vacation: Unlike the long seasonal breaks common in North India, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) prioritizes a continuous academic flow during the winter months. For the 2025–2026 academic year, the primary focus in December remains on completing the syllabus and conducting Pre-Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12.While there is no official state-wide "Winter Vacation" spanning several weeks, students will observe specific gazetted holidays and year-end breaks.

Gujarat School Holiday Schedule: December 2025 – January 2026

The following table highlights the confirmed holidays and major academic events for schools across Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and other districts in Gujarat:

School Type

Holiday / Vacation Event

Schedule / Dates

Total Days

GSEB (State Board)

Christmas & New Year

Dec 25, 2025 & Jan 1, 2026

Individual Holidays
 

Uttarayan (Kite Festival)

Jan 14 – 15, 2026

2 Days

CBSE / KV Schools

Winter Break

Dec 23, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026

10 Days
 

Uttarayan Break

Jan 14 – 15, 2026

2 Days

Private/Intl. Schools

Year-End Break

Dec 24, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026

12 Days

University (Higher Ed)

Winter/Semester Break

Dec 8, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026

28 Days

Academic Focus and Examination Readiness

The GSHSEB academic calendar typically allocates its most significant breaks as the 21-day Diwali Vacation (which occurred in October/November) and the 35-day Summer Vacation (starting May 2026).

  • Pre-Board Exams: Classes 10 and 12 will undergo intensive assessments in late December and early January to prepare for the March 2026 Board Exams.

  • CBSE & KV Schools: While state board schools follow the GSHSEB calendar, Central Board schools (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalayas in Gujarat may observe a short winter break from December 25, 2025, to January 2, 2026, reopening on January 5.

Weather-Related School Closures

While Gujarat does not experience the extreme sub-zero temperatures seen in the Himalayan regions, the Education Department and District Collectors monitor local weather. In the event of a severe cold wave in northern or coastal districts, school timings may be adjusted (starting later in the morning) to protect student health. Parents are advised to stay connected with school-specific WhatsApp groups or official circulars for any last-minute weather-related updates.

Key Takeaways for Students & Parents

  • School Reopening: Most K-12 schools will resume full operations on Monday, January 5, 2026, for the final term.

  • Board Exam Prep: For Classes 10 and 12, the period following the winter break is dedicated to Preliminary Exams and Practical Assessments (typically starting Feb 5, 2026).

  • Weather Flexibility: District Collectors in North Gujarat and Kutch may adjust morning school timings (e.g., delaying start to 8:30 AM) if a cold wave occurs in late December.

The 2025 year-end in Gujarat is characterized by academic rigor rather than long vacations.With Christmas and Uttarayan serving as the primary festive breaks, students are encouraged to balance their celebration with exam preparation. Schools across the state will maintain regular operations through the final week of December to ensure the 240-day working mandate of the academic year is met.

