Gujarat School Winter Vacation 2025-26: Holiday Schedule and Reopening Details

Gujarat School Winter Vacation: Unlike the long seasonal breaks common in North India, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) prioritizes a continuous academic flow during the winter months. For the 2025–2026 academic year, the primary focus in December remains on completing the syllabus and conducting Pre-Board Examinations for Classes 10 and 12.While there is no official state-wide "Winter Vacation" spanning several weeks, students will observe specific gazetted holidays and year-end breaks. Gujarat School Holiday Schedule: December 2025 – January 2026 The following table highlights the confirmed holidays and major academic events for schools across Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, and other districts in Gujarat: School Type Holiday / Vacation Event Schedule / Dates Total Days GSEB (State Board) Christmas & New Year Dec 25, 2025 & Jan 1, 2026 Individual Holidays Uttarayan (Kite Festival) Jan 14 – 15, 2026 2 Days CBSE / KV Schools Winter Break Dec 23, 2025 – Jan 1, 2026 10 Days Uttarayan Break Jan 14 – 15, 2026 2 Days Private/Intl. Schools Year-End Break Dec 24, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 12 Days University (Higher Ed) Winter/Semester Break Dec 8, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 28 Days

Academic Focus and Examination Readiness The GSHSEB academic calendar typically allocates its most significant breaks as the 21-day Diwali Vacation (which occurred in October/November) and the 35-day Summer Vacation (starting May 2026). Pre-Board Exams: Classes 10 and 12 will undergo intensive assessments in late December and early January to prepare for the March 2026 Board Exams.

CBSE & KV Schools: While state board schools follow the GSHSEB calendar, Central Board schools (CBSE) and Kendriya Vidyalayas in Gujarat may observe a short winter break from December 25, 2025, to January 2, 2026, reopening on January 5. Weather-Related School Closures While Gujarat does not experience the extreme sub-zero temperatures seen in the Himalayan regions, the Education Department and District Collectors monitor local weather. In the event of a severe cold wave in northern or coastal districts, school timings may be adjusted (starting later in the morning) to protect student health. Parents are advised to stay connected with school-specific WhatsApp groups or official circulars for any last-minute weather-related updates.

Key Takeaways for Students & Parents School Reopening: Most K-12 schools will resume full operations on Monday, January 5, 2026, for the final term.

Board Exam Prep: For Classes 10 and 12, the period following the winter break is dedicated to Preliminary Exams and Practical Assessments (typically starting Feb 5, 2026).

Weather Flexibility: District Collectors in North Gujarat and Kutch may adjust morning school timings (e.g., delaying start to 8:30 AM) if a cold wave occurs in late December. The 2025 year-end in Gujarat is characterized by academic rigor rather than long vacations.With Christmas and Uttarayan serving as the primary festive breaks, students are encouraged to balance their celebration with exam preparation. Schools across the state will maintain regular operations through the final week of December to ensure the 240-day working mandate of the academic year is met.