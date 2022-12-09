HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 For Various Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HAL has invited online application for the Apprentice Post on its official website. Check HAL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited a Navratna Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defense, Govt. of India has invited application for Apprentice posts to undergo Apprenticeship Training under National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) through Board of Apprenticeship Training (BoAT), Southern Region in the various Diploma Engineering Stream. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk –In Selection scheduled on 15 December 2022 (Thursday).

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply for HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification in various disciplines including Aeronautical, Chemical,Civil, Electrical / Electrical & Electronics, Metallurgy & Material Science,Mechanical, Computer Engineering/Computer Science &

Technology /Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics & Communication /Avionics/ Electronics & Tele-Communication.

Important Date:

Walk –In Selection: 15 December 2022

Venue: TTI, HAL, Vimanapura PO Bangalore-17

Vacancy Details:

Discipline in Engineering

Aeronautical

Chemical

Civil

Electrical / Electrical & Electronics

Metallurgy & Material Science

Mechanical

Computer Engineering/Computer Science & Technology /Computer Science and Engineering

Electronics & Communication /Avionics/ Electronics & Tele-Communication

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidate should possess a Diploma / Provisional Diploma Certificate from a recognized Board of Technical Education in India.

Candidates willing to apply for HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification are advised to check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification/Selection process/Age Limit and others for the posts.



How To Download: HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘Notification for Walk-in Interview for selection of Diploma (Technician) Apprentices in M/s. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bangalore' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification in a new window. Download HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Click Here for HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF





How To Apply for HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification:

Candidates are required to register in the apprenticeship portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in and must bring the copy of the registration form and should report to the TTI, HAL with the the original documents and one set self-attested photo copy and two passport size colour photograph on the date mentioned in the notification.