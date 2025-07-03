Haryana Board HBSE Class 9th Science Syllabus 2025, Download FREE PDF

HBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26: The Haryana Board has released the syllabus for Science for the academic year 2025-26, on its official website – bseh.org.in. This syllabus serves as a comprehensive guide for students, outlining learning objectives, exam structure, and marking schemes. It is a crucial tool for academic planning, helping students understand key topics and prepare effectively for exams.
This article provides access to the latest HBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, including a downloadable PDF. It details the topics to be covered, mark distribution, exam patterns, and the overall course structure for the academic session. Students will also find instructions on how to download the Haryana Board Class 9 syllabus for 2025-26.
HBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Course Structure
Find the Haryana Board Class 9th Science Syllabus 2025 course structure here. Students can check the Units and marks allocated to the particular unit for the Science syllabus:
|
Sr. No.
|
Unit
|
Chapter
|
Marks
|
1
|
Matter-Nature and Behaviour
|
Matter in Our Surroundings
|
20
|
Is Matter around Us Pure
|
Atoms and Molecules
|
Structure of Atom
|
2
|
Organization in the Living World
|
Fundamental Unit of Life
|
14
|
Tissues
|
3
|
Motion, Force and Work
|
Motion
|
22
|
Force and Laws of Motion
|
Gravitation
|
Work and Energy
|
Sound
|
4
|
Food Production
|
Improvement in Food Resources
|
4
|
Total
|
60
|
Practical Examination
|
20
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
HBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26: Course Content
Find the Haryana Board Class 9th Science Syllabus 2025 Course Content.
Unit 1: Matter-Nature and Behaviour
Chapter 1: Matter in Our Surroundings
-
Physical nature of matter: Matter is made up of particles, How small are these particles of matter
-
Characteristics of particles of matter: Particles of matter have space between them, Particles of matter are continuously moving, Particles of matter attract each other
-
States of Matter: The solid state, The liquid state, The gaseous state
-
Can Matter change its state: Effect of change of temperature, Effect of change of pressure
-
Evaporation: Factors affecting evaporation, How does evaporation cause cooling
Chapter 2: Is Matter around us Pure?
-
What is a mixture: Type of mixtures
-
What is a solution: Concentration of a solution, What is a suspension, What is a colloidal solution
-
Physical and Chemical changes
-
What are the types of pure substances: Elements, Compounds
Chapter 3: Atoms and Molecules
-
Laws of chemical combination: Law of conservation of mass, Law of constant proportions
-
What is an atom: What are the modern-day symbols of atoms of different elements, Atomic mass, How do atoms exist
-
What is a molecule: Molecules of elements, Molecules of compounds, What is an ion
-
Writing chemical formulae: Formulae of simple compounds
-
Molecular mass: Molecular mass, Formula unit mass
Chapter 4: Structure of the Atom
-
Charged particles in matter
-
The structure of an atom: Thomson’s model of an atom, Rutherford’s model of an atom, Bohr’s model of an atom, Neutrons
-
How are electrons distributed in different orbits (shells)
-
Valency
-
Atomic number and mass number: Atomic number, Mass Number
-
Isotopes: Isobars
Unit 2: Organization in the Living World
Chapter 5: The Fundamental Unit of Life
-
What are living organisms made of
-
What is a Cell Made Up of?
-
What is the Structural Organisation of a Cell: Plasma membrane or Cell Membrane, Cell wall, Nucleus, Cytoplasm, Cell organelles: Endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, Lysosomes, Mitochondria, Plastids, Vacuoles
-
Cell Division
Chapter 6: Tissues
-
Are plants and animals made up of same type of tissues
-
Plant tissues: Meristematic tissue, Permanent tissue: Simple permanent tissue, Complex permanent tissue
-
Animal tissues: Epithelial tissue, Connective tissue, Muscular tissue, Nervous tissue
Unit 3: Motion, Force and Work
Chapter 7: Motion
-
Describing motion: Motion along a straight line, Uniform motion and non-uniform motion
-
Measuring the rate of motion: Speed with direction
-
Rate of change of velocity
-
Graphical representation of motion: Distance-time graphs, Velocity-time graphs
-
Uniform circular motion
Chapter 8: Force and Laws of Motion
-
Balanced and Unbalanced forces
-
First law of motion
-
Inertia and mass
-
Second law of motion: Mathematical formulation of second law of motion
-
Third law of motion
Chapter 9: Gravitation
-
Gravitation: Universal law of gravitation, Importance of universal law of gravitation
-
Free fall: To calculate the value of g, Motion of objects under the influence of gravitational force of earth
-
Mass
-
Weight: Weight of an object on the moon
-
Thrust and pressure: Pressure in fluids, Buoyancy, Why objects float or sink when placed on the surface of water
-
Archimedes’ principle
Chapter 10: Work and Energy
-
Work: Not much ‘work’ in spite of working hard, Scientific conception of work, Work done by a constant force
-
Energy: Forms of energy, Kinetic energy, Potential energy, Potential energy of an object at a height, Are various energy forms interconvertible, Law of conservation of energy
-
Rate of doing work
Chapter 11: Sound
-
Production of sound
-
Propagation of sound: Sound waves are longitudinal waves, Characteristics of a sound wave, Speed of sound in different media
-
Reflection of sound: Echo, Reverberation, Uses of multiple reflection of sound
-
Range of hearing
-
Applications of ultrasound
Unit 4: Food Production
Chapter 12: Improvement in food resources
-
Improvement in crop yields: Crop variety improvement, Crop production management: Nutrient management, Irrigation, Cropping patterns, Crop protection management
-
Animal Husbandry: Cattle farming, Poultry farming
-
Fish production: marine fisheries, inland fisheries, Beekeeping.
To download complete HBSE Science class 9 syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students can click on the below mentioned link and download the full PDF for free.
Check:
|
HBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26 Download PDF
The HBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus for 2025-26 provides a clear roadmap for students preparing for their 2026 exams. The detailed syllabus helps in understanding the course structure, subject-wise weightage, and chapter-wise breakdown, facilitating a well-organized study plan and successful academic outcomes.
