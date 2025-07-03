Haryana Board HBSE Class 9th Science Syllabus 2025, Download FREE PDF

HBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus 2025-26: The Haryana Board has released the syllabus for Science for the academic year 2025-26, on its official website – bseh.org.in. This syllabus serves as a comprehensive guide for students, outlining learning objectives, exam structure, and marking schemes. It is a crucial tool for academic planning, helping students understand key topics and prepare effectively for exams.

This article provides access to the latest HBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year, including a downloadable PDF. It details the topics to be covered, mark distribution, exam patterns, and the overall course structure for the academic session. Students will also find instructions on how to download the Haryana Board Class 9 syllabus for 2025-26.

