Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam Vacancy 2023, Apply Online, Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam has announced the vacancies for different posts under HKRN New Vacancy 2023. The candidates can apply for the HKRN Recruitment 2023 on its official website i.e., hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in

The vacancies have been announced for the posts of Technical Associates, Multi - tasking Publicity Personnel, Multi - Tasking Security Personnel, Multi - Tasking Office Personnel, Multi - Tasking Technical Workers, Technical Associates, Multi - Tasking Office Workers, Multi - Tasking Office Personnel, Para-Engineering Associates and Multi - Tasking Kitchen Workers.

The minimum age limit to apply for Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam Vacancy 2023 is 18 years while the maximum age limit is 42 years. It varies for different posts

The selection process will consist of creation of a Merit list. Then a DV test will be conducted and finally the candidate has to go through a medical test .

Candidates who wish to seek further information can check the eligibility, selection criteria, exam details, and application process below.

Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam Vacancy 2023 Official Notification

HKRN Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Sr. No. Job Role Nature of work Qualification 1 Technical Associates Field Technician Diploma in Relevant Line, Supervision of work/maintenance 2 Multi - tasking Publicity Personnel Studio Cameraman 12th Pass (Arts), Studio live coverage message of Hon'ble Chief Minister. Video coverage of Hon'ble Governor, Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and Field Programmes of Chief Minister./ 1. Knowledge of Hindi upto Matric Standard. 2. Expert in Studio & Outdoor shoot. Must have good experience of studio lighting. Having a minimum experience of 5 years as cameraman in a TV channel/Production house. 3 Multi - tasking Publicity Personnel Web Camera Operator 10th Pass, Matric 1. Knowledge of Hindi upto Matric Standard. 2. Two years experience in TV Channel. 4 Multi - Tasking Security Personnel Security Guard 12th Pass (Any) Security/Guarding Duty 5 Multi - Tasking Office Personnel Junior Scale Stenographer 10+2 with Shorthand speed of 100 wpm in English and/or 80 wpm in Hindi 6 Multi - Tasking Technical Workers Blacksmith Passed Class 5th, Work in Workshop (as per the post) 7 Technical Associates Private Secretary a degree in a relevant field, In order to assist the Chief Commissioner in his regular official work and/or graduation, English shorthand at a speed of 100 wpm and transcribing thereof at a speed of 40 wpm, knowledge of Hindi and Sanskrit up to Matriculation Standard, MS Office computer skills are necessary. Knowledge of MS Office with a typing speed of 40 wpm, Hindi writing at a speed of 80 wpm, and Hindi transcription at a speed of 20 wpm. 8 Multi - Tasking Office Workers Store Man NSQF along with Matric, Work will be as per the own duty in the store room of the office 9 Multi - Tasking Office Personnel Reader 12th Pass (Any) (i) Matriculate (ii) English Shorthand Speed of 80 words per minute and transcription of 15 words per minute. Mistakes up to 8% are allowed; Or Hindi Shorthand speed 64 words per minute and transcription of 11 words per minute. Mistakes up to 8% are allowed; (iii) Two year experience as clerk 10 Para-Engineering Associates Junior Engineer (Civil) Diploma or Degree in Civil Engineering 11 Multi - Tasking Kitchen Workers Halwai 10th Pass Should be able to prepare sweets of best Quality

How to Apply for the HKRN New Vacancy 2023

Visit the official website of Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam i.e., hkrnl.itiharyana.gov.in Now, select the link present at the top right of the page that says ‘job notification’ A list of all the different posts and a link to apply for them will appear. Click on login and then enter your Parivar Pehchan Patra details to apply for the HKRN Vacancy 2023. Candidates have to complete the application and pay the required application fees. Then the candidates must press the "Submit" button and the application will be submitted automatically.. Candidates must not forget to save a hard copy of the page for future use and download it.

The applicants must note that The application process started from 29th January 2023 and the last date to apply for Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam Vacancy 2023 is 4th February 2023..