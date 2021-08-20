Haryana Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC, Postal Assistant, Download Haryana Postal Circle Notice @haryanapost.gov.in

Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Haryana Circle, Government of India is hiring Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC in PAO and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota.

Haryana Post Office Recruitment 2021: Ministry of Communications, Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General,Haryana Circle, Government of India has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC in PAO and Multi Tasking Staff under sports quota in the employment newspaper dated 21 August to 27 August 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format through offline mode on or before 29 September 2021.

Haryana Post Office Website

Important Dates

Last Date for e-payment using Challan Form - 18 September 2021

Last Date for submitting application form - 29 September 2021

Haryana Post Office Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 28 Posts Postman/Mail Guard - 18 Posts LDC in PAO - 1 Post MTS - 28 Posts

Haryana Post Office Salary:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - Level – 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 25500-81100) Postman/Mail Guard - Level – 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 21700-69100) LDC in PAO - Level – 2 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 19900-63200) MTS - Level -1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 18000-56900)

Eligibility Criteria Haryana Post Office for MTS, Postman/Mail Guard, LDC and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant

Educational Qualification:

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 12th Standard pass from a recognized Board or equivalent. Postman/Mail Guard - 12th Standard pass from a recognized Board or equivalent. LDC in PAO - 12th Standard pass from a recognized Board or equivalent. MTS - 10th Standard pass from a recognized Board or equivalent.

Age Limit:

MTS - 18 to 25 years Other - 18 to 27 years

How to Apply for Haryana Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can send their application O/o CPMG Haryana Circle, Ambala latest by 29 September 2021.