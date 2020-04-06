Haryana Recruitment 2020 for 224 Medical Officer (Volunteer) Posts, Check PDF @ayushharyana.gov.in

Haryana Recruitment 2020: AYUSH Department, Haryana, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Medical Officer (Volunteer) at district level on contractual basis for 89 days extendable on mutual consent as per requirement in view of the COVID-19 situation in the State. Eligible candidates can apply for Ayush Department Haryana Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format through email on or before 08 April 2020.

A total of 224 vacancies are available for Directorate of Ayush Haryana Recruitment, out of which 193 are for Ayurvedic Medical Officer, 17 for Homeopathic Medical Officer and 8 for Unani Medical Officer.

More details on Ayush Haryana MO Recruitment such as educational qualification, age, pay scale etc. Are given below in this article.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 08 April 2020

AYUSH Department, Haryana Vacancy Details

Ayurvedic Medical Officer (Volunteer) - 193 Posts

Homeopathic Medical Officer (Volunteer) - 17 Posts

Unani Medical Officer (Volunteer) - 8 Posts

Pay

Rs. 25,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for AYUSH Department Haryana MO Posts

Ayurvedic Medical Officer - A degree in Ayurvedic System of Medicine from any University or institution recognized by the Govt.Knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric Standard.

Homeopathic Medical Officer - A degree in Unani Tibbia of any University or institution recognized by the Govt.Knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric Standard.

Unani Medical Officer - A degree diploma not less than four years duration in homoeopathy from the institutions mentioned in the IInd & IIIrd schedule of Homoeopathic Central Council Act 1973.Knowledge of Hindi/ Sanskrit upto Matric Standard

Age Limit:

23 to 42 Years

Selection Criteria of Ayush Medical Officer (Volunteers)

Selection will be done on the basis of higher percentage in basic qualification i.e. BAMS/BUMS/BHMS.

How to Apply for AYUSH Department Haryana MO Posts 2020



Eligible candidates can send their application form in prescribed format duly signed along with self attested photocopy of essential documents to respective District Ayurvedic Offices through Email of concerned district only on or before 08 April 2020 upto 11:59 PM.

AYUSH Department Haryana MO Recruitment Notification PDF