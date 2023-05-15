HBSE Haryana Board 12th Result 2023 Rechecking and Supplementary Exam Date Updates Here

HBSE Haryana Board has declared the class 12th results today, May 15, 2023. Students who are not satisfied with their scores or failed the Haryana board exam can apply for rechecking of their answer sheets or supplementary exams by registering at bseh.org.in. Check details here

HBSE Board 12th Result 2023: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the result of class 12th today, May 15, 2023. Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-checking/ re-evaluation of Haryana board 12th examination or appear for supplementary exams to improve their marks. To apply for rechecking or compartmental exams, students need to fill out the required details in the application form through the official website, bseh.org.in. This year 2,09,933 students have appeared for the class 12 exams. The overall passing percentage is 81.65%.

According to the reports, students can apply for the rechecking of their answer sheets within 20 days after the declaration of the results. They need to make the payment of the specified amount in order to submit the rechecking application form. However, the official dates and other important details regarding the re-evaluation or compartment exams will be announced soon by the Haryana board.

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Rechecking Process 2023

Students who want to improve their marks in the Haryana board exams 2023 for the class 12th can apply for the rechecking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets by submitting the application form online within 20 days from the date of declaration of results. They are required to make the payment of the specified application fee to complete the application process.

How to apply for HBSE class 12th rechecking 2023?

Students who are wishing to apply for the HBSE Haryana Board 12th rechecking process can follow the steps that are mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana board i.e. bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link available for rechecking of HBSE class 12 marks

Step 3: A new window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as required to register and make the payment of application fee

Step 5: Go through the entire rechecking application form and click on submit

Step 6: Download it and print a hard copy for future use

Haryana Board class 12th Supplementary Exam 2023

Students who have failed in one or more subjects in their Haryana board exams can apply for supplementary exams. These exams provide students with a chance to improve their scores in the failed subjects and pass the board exam without wasting the whole year. The official notification regarding the announcement of the supply exam dates will be released soon on the official website i.e. bseh.org.in

What are the steps to apply for HBSE Haryana Board 12th Supplementary Exam 2023?

Students applying for the Haryana board class and 12th supplementary or compartmental exams for the academic year can go through the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HBSE Haryana board i.e. bseh.org.in

Step 2: Check for the HBSE supplementary application form links available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the necessary details and then fill out the HBSE classes 10th, 12th supplementary application form 2023

Step 4: Upload the documents as required and submit application fee

Step 5: Check all the details in the supplementary application form and then click on final submission

Step 6: Download the HBSE supplementary form and take a few printouts of it for future references

Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result 2023: Highlights

Students can check the highlights related to the HBSE class 12th result 2023 in the given table below:

Board name Board of School Education, Haryana (HBSE) HBSE 12th result date 2023 May 15, 2023 Official websites to check HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 bseh.org.in

bseh.org.in/all-results Result mode Online HBSE class 12th Exam Dates 2023 February 27 to March 28, 2023 Rechecking Dates of HBSE 12th Exam 2023 To be announced Haryana Board 12th Supplementary Exam Dates 2023 To be announced

