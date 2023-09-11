HCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Assistant Foreman and Mining Mate Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

HCL Recruitment 2023 Out: The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has notified for Assistant Foreman and Mining Mate posts on its official website. You can check notification pdf, how to apply, educational qualification and others here.

HCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has announced the recruitment notification for the Assistant Foreman and Mining Mate posts in the Employment News (9-15) September 2023. Organisation has launched recruitment drive for the recruitment of Assistant Foreman and Mining Mate Grade-I posts in its units located in the states of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat with the Corporate Office at Kolkata.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before September 30, 2023. Last date of receipt of hard copy of application form along with documents is October 14, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done through written test followed by Trade Test. Written test will be held in the form of multiple choice questions and only those candidates shortlisted as per the parameter fixed by the organisation in written test will be called for the Trade Test.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date for submission of online application is September 30, 2023. Candidates should note that the last date of receipt of hard copy of application form along with documents is October 14, 2023.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Foreman (Mining): 10

Mining Mate Grade-I: 16

HCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Assistant Foreman (Mining): Diploma in Mining Engineering with 3 years’ experience

in large underground metalliferous mines.

Matric with 6 years’ experience in large underground metalliferous mines out of which at least one year in supervisory capacity.

Mining Mate Grade-I: Diploma in Mining Engineering with 3 years’ experience in large underground metalliferous mines.

Matric with 5 years’ experience in large underground metalliferous mines.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Scale of pay

Assistant Foreman (Mining): Rs. 28740- 3%- 72110/-

Mining Mate Grade-I: Rs. 28430- 3%- 59700/-

HCL Recruitment 2023: Maximum Age Limit (As of 01.09.2023 )

35 years

The maximum age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidate & 3 years for OBC (Non-creamy

layer) candidates.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

The General, OBC & EWS candidates are required to pay non-refundable application processing fee of Rs.500/- (Five Hundred Only) and all other candidates are exempted from paying fees.

HCL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For HCL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts in online mode after following the steps given below.