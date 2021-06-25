Heavy Water Board Recruitment 2021 Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Download Notice @hwb.gov.in

Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy has published the notification for the recruitment to the post of Junior Translation Officer (JTO). Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 02 August 2021 . Check Details Here

Heavy Water Board Recruitment 2021: Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy has published the notification for the recruitment to the post of Junior Translation Officer (JTO) ‘Group B’ ‘Non-Gazetted’ against the vacancies in Constituent units of DAE located anywhere in India on official website -hwb.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 02 August 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date for Application Submission - 02 August 2021

Heavy Water Board Vacancy Details

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) (Group B – Non-Gazetted) - 6 Posts

SC – 02

ST – 01

OBC – 03

Heavy Water Board JTO Salary:

Rs.35400 in Pay Level - 6 + DA + other Allowances as admissible to Central Government servants.

Eligibility Criteria for Heavy Water Board JTO Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in Hindi/English, with English/Hindi as a main subject at degree level (OR)

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi and English as main subjects at degree level (OR)

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi/English medium and English/Hindi as a main subject at degree level (OR) Master’s Degree in Hindi /English or in any other subject with Hindi/English medium, with English/Hindi as a main subject or a medium of examination at degree level (OR)

Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects or either of the two as medium of examination and the other as a main subject plus recognized Diploma / Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or two years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central / State Government offices including Government of India Undertaking.

Age Limit:

OBC - 31 years

SC & ST - 33 years

Selection Process for Junior Translation Officer (JTO) Posts

The selection will be on the basis of Written Test

How to Apply for Heavy Water Board JTO Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application to Assistant Personnel Officer (R),

Heavy Water Board, V.S. Bhavan, 4th floor, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai - 400 094 on or before 02 August 2021.



