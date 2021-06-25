Heavy Water Board Recruitment 2021 Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Download Notice @hwb.gov.in

Heavy Water Board Recruitment 2021: Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy has published the notification for the recruitment to the post of Junior Translation Officer (JTO) ‘Group B’ ‘Non-Gazetted’ against the vacancies in Constituent units of DAE located anywhere in India on official website -hwb.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format on or before 02 August 2021.
Important Dates
Last Date for Application Submission - 02 August 2021
Heavy Water Board Vacancy Details
Junior Translation Officer (JTO) (Group B – Non-Gazetted) - 6 Posts
SC – 02
ST – 01
OBC – 03
Heavy Water Board JTO Salary:
Rs.35400 in Pay Level - 6 + DA + other Allowances as admissible to Central Government servants.
Eligibility Criteria for Heavy Water Board JTO Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Master’s Degree of a recognized University in Hindi/English, with English/Hindi as a main subject at degree level (OR)
- Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi and English as main subjects at degree level (OR)
- Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject with Hindi/English medium and English/Hindi as a main subject at degree level (OR) Master’s Degree in Hindi /English or in any other subject with Hindi/English medium, with English/Hindi as a main subject or a medium of examination at degree level (OR)
- Bachelor’s Degree with Hindi and English as main subjects or either of the two as medium of examination and the other as a main subject plus recognized Diploma / Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or two years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central / State Government offices including Government of India Undertaking.
Age Limit:
- OBC - 31 years
- SC & ST - 33 years
Selection Process for Junior Translation Officer (JTO) Posts
The selection will be on the basis of Written Test
How to Apply for Heavy Water Board JTO Recruitment 2021 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format and send the application to Assistant Personnel Officer (R),
Heavy Water Board, V.S. Bhavan, 4th floor, Anushaktinagar, Mumbai - 400 094 on or before 02 August 2021.