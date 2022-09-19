Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2022 For Graduate/Technician Apprentice Post, Check Eligibility

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has invited online application for the 104 Graduate/Technician Apprentice Post on its official website. Check HSL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Hindustan Shipyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL,Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh) has invited applications for recruitment to the Graduate/Technician Apprentice Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Hindustan Shipyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022 on or before 26 September 2022.

Important Dates for Hindustan Shipyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal: 21 September 2022

Last date for applying Hindustan Shipyard Limited: 26 September 2022

Handing over of rank list to Hindustan Shipyard Limited Vizag: 28 September 2022

Vacacncy Details for Hindustan Shipyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Graduate Apprentice-

Mechanical Engineering-37

Electrical Engineering/EEE- 09

Civil Engineering- 02

CSE/IT- 03

Electronics & Communication Engineering-03

Naval Architecture-01

Technician Apprentice-

Mechanical Engineering-33

Electrical Engineering/EEE- 10

Civil Engineering- 04

Electronics & Communication Engineering-02

Eligibility Criteria for Hindustan Shipyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:

A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University.

A degree in engineering or technology granted by an Institutions empowered to grant such

degrees by an Act of Parliament.

A Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical

Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Hindustan Shipyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022: PDF

How To Apply for Hindustan Shipyard Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

For students who have not so far enrolled in the National Web Portal..

Step1:

a. Go to www.mhrdnats.gov.in

b. Click Enroll

c. Complete the application form

d. A unique Enrolment Number for each student will be generated.

Step 2:

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Choose Establishment name

f. Type ‘Hindustan Shipyard Limited.’

And search

g. Click apply

h. Click apply again

For students who have already enrolled in the National Web Portal and having login details.

Step1:

a. Login

b. Click Establishment Request Menu

c. Click Find Establishment

d. Upload Resume

e. Choose Establishment name

f. Type ‘Hindustan Shipyard Limited.’

And search

g. Click apply

h. Click apply again.

Please check the notification link for details in this regard.