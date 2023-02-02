HNBGU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Apply Online, Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details

Check here about Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Recruitment 2023 for Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor. Check here details regarding how to fill the form, last date, eligibility etc.

HNBGU Professor Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023: Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Posts of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor to be filled by direct recruitment on a regular basis. A total of 204 posts are to be filled in this recruitment drive for Professors, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors in various departments of the university like Economics, Anthropology, Mass Communication, Zoology, Management, Agriculture, Law etc. Candidates can apply for this recruitment from the official website of the University at - https://www.hnbgu.ac.in/ The last date of final submission of Online Application Form is 2 March 2023 and last date for submission of form via offline mode is 10 March 2023 before 4 PM.

Download here HNBGU Professor Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates are advised that before applying for any post they must go through the official notification very carefully.

HNBGU Professor Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can apply for this recruitment from the official website of the University at - https://www.hnbgu.ac.in/ or from the Samarth Portal link at- https://hnbgurec.samarth.edu.in/

The details of fees to be submitted is given below

Post Name FEE Professor and Associate professor UR/OBC/EWS 1000 SC/ST/PwBD/Women 500 Assistant Professor UR/OBC/EWS 500 SC/ST/PwBD/Women nil

HNBGU Professor Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

The qualification and experience required for teaching posts shall be as per UGC Regulations and guidelines. Candidates are required to check the UGC website in this regard.

For Assistant Professor: The Academic score shall be considered for short-listing of the candidates for interview only, and the selections shall be based only on the performance in the interview as prescribed in the UGC Regulations, 2018.

For Associate Professor and Professors : The short-listing of the candidates shall be governed based on Academic and Research Score as per UGC Regulations, 2018.

All the applications received shall be screened as per Screening Guidelines of the UGC Regulations and also by the University procedures for selection. Reservation shall be provided as per government rules.

The direct recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor in the University shall be on the basis of merit through all India advertisement and selections by the Selection Committees constituted by the university for this purpose.

HNBGU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Application Start 1 February 2023 Online Application Close 2 March 2023 Last date of final submission of hard copy 10 March 2023 Till 4PM

HNBGU Professor Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 No. of Vacancies

There are a total of 204 vacancies in various departments. List of vacancies post wise is given below. For detailed information regarding vacancies department wise, candidates are advised to go through the official notification.

Name of Post Number of Vacancy Professor 33 Assistant Professor 108 Associate Professor 63 Total 204

HNBGU Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below

Direct Link to apply for HNBGU Professor Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023

Candidates can also apply following the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University at -https://www.hnbgu.ac.in/

Step 2: Check for Samarth Recruitment Portal and Register on it

Step 3: Alternatively candidates can apply via https://hnbgurec.samarth.edu.in/ and fill all details.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and submit the application form.

Step 5: Take a printout of application form and post it to University along with necessary documents.

The application form will be entertained through on-line mode only, but applicants are also required to take print out of online application form and submit self attested hard copy along with uploaded certificates/documents through Registered post/ Speed post/ Courier/ by hand to the university latest by 10-03-2023 (Friday) before 4:00 pm. Candidates must mention Advertisement No., Advertisement Date, Name of the post and department/subject applied for on the top of the envelope.



HNBGU Professor Assistant Professor Recruitment 2023 Salary

Payscale for different posts is given in the table below