Hotel Management College with 17 years of excellence and excellent placement record in premium Hospitality brands

As the hospitality industry continues to grow, hotel management has become an increasingly popular career choice for individuals looking to work in the field. Hotel management involves overseeing the day-to-day operations of a hotel or other lodging establishment, including managing staff, ensuring guest satisfaction, and overseeing the financial aspects of the business.

Individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in hotel management can benefit from pursuing a degree or diploma in the field. College of Hospitality Administration (CHA) Jaipur is the finest hotel management college of Rajasthan, ranked no. 1 hotel management college of Rajasthan by India Today, has started the admission process for admissions to the degree & diploma courses of Hospitality & Hotel Management.

The college trains students for Hotels & Hospitality sector which includes Front-Office, Food Production, Bakery & confectionary, House Keeping, Food and Beverages service, Event management and much more.

CHA is affiliated to the Rajasthan ILD Skills University (RISU), Jaipur which is the First Skill University of India in Government Sector. The institute is also a member of Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) under Ministry of Tourism.

CHA is the only IHG (Intercontinental Hotels Group) Academy across Rajasthan. IHG is the world’s second largest hotel chain with operations across more than 100 countries. Being an IHG Academy, students get benefitted through guaranteed training and placement support across all IHG properties globally as well as IHG professionals also take frequent interactive sessions with students about recent industry practices and trends.

College has an infrastructure of international standard with a strong emphasis on practical exposure. The teaching pattern is audio-visual methodology for better learning. A fully wi-fi campus holds 2 unique Restaurants, 4 Kitchens (i.e. Basic Training Kitchen, Quantity Food Kitchen, Advance training kitchen & Bakery), Housekeeping Lab, Laundry Lab & well-equipped Guest room, Front Office Lab (Equipped with authentic IDS Next Software), Coffee Corner, a well-equipped Library, Board Room, Presentation hall and Recreation facility (Indoor & Outdoor games).

The college aims to provide 100% placements through various training & Placement tie-ups.

CHA enjoy rich International/ Domestic Internships & Placement record. CHA has a strong alumni network of more than 1600 professionals placed across the globe and doing great in their organisations. Recent graduates from CHA are placed in brands like The Oberoi Raj Vilas, Taj Rambagh Palace, Fairmont, Marriott, Holiday Inn, Crown Plaza Dubai and India, Radisson, Westin, Hyatt, Air India, Treschers Germany, The Leela, Inox, FiveJumeriah village Dubai, Jebel Ali Dubai, Accor Doha, Hotel Pesident Croatia, Carnival Cruise, Royal Caribbean cruise, MSC cruiseTrident, Raffels, Delhi airport, Starbugs, IRCTC, andmany more.

Hotel management degree not only prepares students for a career in Star Hotels & Resorts but also opens opportunities in other related fields such asAirlines, Cruise ships, Corporates, Restaurant Chains, Tourism dept., Hospital Administration and Catering, Event Management, Facility Management, Education, Retail and Service Industry etc.

College by hoteliers, for hoteliers

Anand Yadav, Hotel management & management graduate with rich industry experience is the Founder &Managing Director at CHA started the college with moto of reducing the gap between academics and industry requirements. He said, we have best infrastructure and our faculties have enough International and National industry experience with renowned hospitality brands with average experience of 12-15 years. CHA has Industry Relevant Curriculum, LEAP (Learning Evolution Accelerated Program Module which inculcates 9 different modules for holistic development of the students and Foreign language. 70% of the course is taught practically as we have best of the infrastructure as per standard of a star category hotel. We believe in exposing our students to maximum practicals, thus we do 60-65 practicals in a year.

Regular Industry visits (Hotels, Crockery Manufacturing Units, Specialized Kitchens for Aviation Industry, Cloud Kitchens, AkshayPatra’s Kitchen), Farm Visits (Producers & Suppliers of Organic Micro Greens & Herbs to major hospitality brands) and Guest Lectures from Industry professionals from diversified hospitality fields like hotels, aviation industry, cruise lines, BPOs, Telecom industry, Retail Chains and many more).

For any query, the applicants may contact Admission Department, College of Hospitality Administration H-1, 66 A, Mansarovar Industrial Area, Near Galaxy Cinema, Jaipur-302020.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.