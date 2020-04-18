How to choose a correct College for Hotel/Hospitality Management?

Hotel or Hospitality Management education in India has always been viewed with scepticism by many stakeholders including the employers. The reason for this is simply that the programs and courses being offered by institutions of repute as well as fly by wire small independent institutes do not live up to the quality standards expected by employers. The students educated and trained in these institutions do not match up to global service standards.

Essentially the students graduating from these hotel/ hospitality schools do not possess the required analytical and decision-making capabilities. Over a period of time this manpower does not qualify to become good quality managers or assume leadership positions and end being mediocre professionals.

Also the unregulated growth of hospitality educational institutions has led to drastic drop in quality of academic delivery (untrained and unsuitable faculty) and quality of curriculum being offered here. Moreover, these institutes have substandard infrastructure and training facilities. This has led to bad name to hospitality education which in turn has resulted in good quality students not choosing Hotel Management as preferred career option!

However, the silver lining is that there are few institutions who still hold the fort and offer excellent hospitality education which is focused on creating high quality hospitality young professionals with fundamental transferable skills and knowledge.

As a young prospective student, you should look for the following parameters in an school/institute before enrolling for a Hotel / Hospitality Management degree programme. The institute should have:

Good quality curriculum which is up-to-date and that which gets reviewed frequently for incorporating the newer scope and improvements which are happening around the world

Curriculum which is student centric and has scope for students to develop thinking and research capabilities and support entrepreneurial scope

Excellent faculty team, who have the required experience and possess the capability to teach the latest trends and adapt to the newer developments happening in the field.

Infrastructure that can boast of best of equipment’s and tools to teach the latest skills, and technology.

a highly successful and well connected training and placement cell

I am extremely happy to share that we, at Symbiosis International University, have designed a unique hospitality management program to attract, train and employ professionals, with the required analytical, business and transferable managerial skills. These professionals are trained to assume variety of job roles within the hospitality and service sectors and who are qualified to assume managerial roles at the start of the career.

The program encompasses development of skills of key operational departments required for working in any hospitality or service organisation. The students are thereafter trained in the new and specific service industry business aspects, human resource management, problem solving and analytical skills. The curriculum is designed with a perspective for holistic learning to acquire skills required for present and future professional growth.

Specifically, there are modules like service sales and marketing, hospitality laws and modern IT and computing skills. Also this program includes two practical and hands-on industry internships.

By

Atul A Gokhale

Director, Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts

