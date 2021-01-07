How to start your Career as a Nurse

Healthcare sector in India is rapidly growing. With the rapid expansion, need for health care professionals are constantly increasing in demand. Nurses are the key providers in healthcare sector and plays a significant role. Moreover, the present time has shown that the medical profession is recession free and students can have great career scope in the Medicare Industry.

Unlike other medical professionals, nurses also have abundant employment opportunities, as they are always in demand. Nurses are required in hospitals, community health centers and other medical service areas. There are several nursing courses available for students who wants to become nurse and can step into this career right after completing 10+2.

The question here is how to become a nurse and how to step into nursing profession. There are several nursing colleges and universities offering nursing courses.

To get enrolled in B.Sc Nursing course students need to pass 10+2 with Science stream that consists of subjects such as Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Apart from this, if students have English as one of the main subjects it will become boon for the students. Arts students can also opt for G.N.M course after completing High School examination. Hence, those who are seeking admission in the best nursing course can choose SGT University that is ranked and recognized by the Indian Council of Nursing.

Nursing courses should provide expertise and excellence with facilities that include high-class infrastructure with well-equipped laboratories. Programs should have highly experienced and qualified faculty members to teach and train students. The aim should be to demonstrate that students should opt this profession and serve people without the feeling of tiredness. Education should not only furnish academic knowledge but also prepare students mentally to stay calm and smiling in difficult situations.

Scope of Nursing in India:

With the increasing demand for healthcare service providers, nursing degree programme have opened doors for wide employment opportunities. The innovative level of healthcare services has demanded well-trained, skilled, and well-informed nursing staff. After completing nursing degree students can be recruited in government or private hospitals, teaching institutes, nursing homes, clinics, old age homes, orphanages, industries, military services, schools, and various other places.

Job Scope and Career Options after Nursing Degree:

Students after completing Nursing courses from reputed Nursing School like SGT University have plenty of job options in every sphere of health industry.

There are many opportunities for nurses in the following places.

• Training Institutes/schools as educators

• Government and Private Hospitals

• Orphanages and old age homes

• Nursing homes

• Military Nursing

• Industrial houses and factories

• Railways and public sector medical departments

• Clinics and Heath Departments

Some of the career options are as follows.

• Public Health Nursing/ Community Health Nursing

• Psychiatric Nursing

• Pediatric Nursing

• Orthopedic Nursing

• Military Nursing

• Industrial Nursing/ Occupational Health Nursing

• Hospital Nursing

• Educators

Every student who wants to become nurse should seek quality institutions to complete their study and training program with good internship opportunities.

• We have 760 bedded hospitals with laboratories with the latest machines and equipment for extensive clinical and practical exposure.

• Various workshops that provide them with opportunities to learn new and innovative techniques to learn new treatment skills

• SGTU organizes seminars, group discussions, conferences, and guest lecturers of eminent personalities to provide polished knowledge to the students

• SGTU has collaborated with renowned hospitals of Delhi-NCR.

• SGTU faculty is highly qualified, experienced, and competent.

• Primary focus to teach creative, innovative, and research blend through technical fests and fests

• Placement in India’s leading institutes, healthcare institutions, and companies

• National and international collaborations and ties-up with premier institutions and universities

• Industrial visits to impart the best industry experience to the students to make them better professional

