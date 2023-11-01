HP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2023-24: Download in PDF

HP Board Class 12 Model Paper 2024 Economics: Check the latest model question paper of Class 12 Economics to prepare for the HPBOSE Board Exam 2024. Download the model paper to know the expected question paper design and marking scheme.

HPBOSE Class 12th Economics Model Paper 2024: Class 12 students of HP Board with commerce stream can now download the model papers for the upcoming board exam. With the latest model papers, they will get to know the anticipated format of the question paper for the HPBOSE Class 12 Board Exam 2024. These model papers serve as a practical aid for students to enhance their exam preparation by practising with important questions of varied formats. By solving these papers, students can gain confidence and refine their exam-taking skills. Here, we have provided the HPBOSE Model Paper of Class 12 Economics which students can download in PDF and utilise to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern and identify their strengths and areas that require more attention.

HP Board Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2024 Format:

The HP Board Class 12 Economics Question Paper 2024 will be for 80 marks with a duration of 3 hours. The paper will have a total of 25 questions of different formats and marking scheme. Check the Economics model paper below to understand the question format and types in detail.

HP Board Class 12 Economics Model Paper 2023-24

Multiple Choice Questions from Sr. No. 1 to 8, select the correct option from the given alternatives.

1. Who gave the wealth definition of Economics?

a) Dr. Marshall

b) Robbins

c) Adam Smith

d) None of the above

2. Which one of the following is the central problem of an Economy?

a) Problem of unemployment

b) Problem of poverty

c) For whom to produce

d) None of these

3. When Marginal utility gets zero, then total utility is…….

a) Decreasing

b) Increasing

c) Both (a) & (b)

d) Maximum

4. Whether the following fact is true or false?

When price and demand fall in equal proportion, then elasticity of demand is equal to utility?

a) Less than Utility

b) More than Utility

c) Equal to Utility

d) None of these

5. Marginal cost is calculated by:

a) MC= TC/Q

b) MC=TCn-TCn-1

c) MC= ACXQ

d) MC=TPn-TPn-1

6. How many types of Elasticity of supply?

a) 3

b) 4

c) 5

d) 2

7. Price Discrimination is possible in which market?

a) Perfect competition

b) Monopoly

c) Monopolistic competition

d) All of the above

8. Market Price is determined in:

a) Very short period

b) Short period

c) Long period

d) None of these

