HP Board Class 12 Political Science Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Political Science Model Paper HP Board 2024: In this article, students will get the newly released HP Board Class 12 Political Science model paper also known as HP Board Class 12 Political Science sample paper 2024.

HPBOSE HP Board Class 12th Political Science Model Paper 2024: As there is not much time left for the final exams, the educational boards are now releasing model or sample question papers for their students. These model papers are very important for students to score higher marks in their exams. This can be achieved by solving these model papers, as they provide students with an understanding of how the paper will be written and what technique should be used to finish the paper within the time limit.

To support students of HP Board Class 12, HPBOSE has also released the model papers for its various classes. Here you will find the HP Board Class 12 Political Science Model Question Paper 2024. This Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Pol. Science sample paper is also available on the official website of the HPBOSE. You can check and download the HP Board Class 12 Political Science model paper 2024 from here in PDF format for free.

HP Board Class 12th Political Science Model Paper General Guidelines

Note :- All questions are compulsory

Question No. 1 having 16 MCQs, select the correct choice and reply accordingly.

Time Allowed for Theory Paper 3 Hours Max. Marks 80 Marks Number of Questions 15

HP Board Class 12th Political Science Model Paper 2024

Q1: a) The responsibility for conducting elections in India has been entrusted :-

a) To the President

b) To the Parliament

c) Chief Justice

d) Election Commission

b) The population of India before partition was:

a) Approximately 36 Crore.

b) Approximately 40 Crore

c) Approximately 50 Crore.

d) Approximately 38 Crore.

c) When was NITI Aayog established.

a) 1 st January, 2015

b) 25th February, 2015

c) 23rd December, 2015

d) 12th December, 2015

d) When was the Shimla agreement signed between India and Pakistan?

a) In 1962

b) In 1972

c) In 1974

d) In 1976

e) When was the first split in the Congress?

a) In 1968

b) In 1969

c) In 1967

d) In 1970

f) Which party won the 1977 General Election?

a) Congress

b) Janta Party

c) BJP

d) CPI

g) Which leader founded the party called 'Mizo National Front'?

a) Lal Denga

b) Farukh Abdullah

c) P.K. Mahant

d) Mamta Banerji

To get the complete HP Board Class 12 Political Science model paper 2024 in Hindi and English, click the link below and download the PDF for free.

Also Read:

HP Board Syllabus, Paper Pattern and Marking Scheme 2024

NCERT Revised Textbooks Class 12 (All Subject PDFs)

7 Best Asanas for Students During Exams